NRTC Partners With Anterix To Provide Utility Cooperatives With Access To 900 Mhz Spectrum

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX ) announced today that it has been selected as a solutions provider by NRTC , which represents more than 1,500 rural electric and telephone utilities and affiliates in 48 states, collectively serving approximately 20 million homes and 48 million residents.

Under the agreement, Anterix will make available its 900 MHz spectrum and its supporting platform of utility applications and solutions to NRTC's electric utility cooperative membership. The agreement will enable NRTC members to deploy private, more secure, and more resilient 900 MHz wireless networks that are scalable and can support the future growth of services required by electric cooperatives in managing our nation's evolving grid.

"We look forward to working with electric cooperatives, through NRTC, as they modernize their grids in support of a clean energy future," said Alice Moy-Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development at Anterix. "Many cutting-edge utilities across the United States are actively deploying 900 MHz private LTE networks, and we believe NRTC's members will benefit from the economies of scale and scope provided by the 900 MHz private networks movement, as well as from the 100+ technology innovators that are members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem . In addition to highlighting the value of private LTE, this agreement has the potential to expand significantly our nationwide network of utility networks."

The Anterix-NRTC agreement complements and supports separately announced

collaborations among Southern Company subsidiary Southern Linc, Ericsson, and NRTC to provide mission-critical smart-grid network solutions designed to meet electric cooperatives' specific private network use case, geographic, and deployment requirements.

"NRTC's agreement with Anterix, and our collaborations with Ericsson and Southern Linc, will help rural electric cooperatives modernize their grid infrastructure," said Joe Walsh, Vice President of Smart Grid Networking at NRTC. "Together we are forging a path toward unparalleled connectivity, resilience, and enhanced security, and we are helping to ensure that communities across the United States have access to the utility solutions they need to thrive."

About Anterix

At Anterix, we engage with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit .

