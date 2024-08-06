Tuesday Health Unveils Groundbreaking Results From The Epal Continuous Monitoring Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, the Study Highlights Significant Advancements Using the ePAL App, now known as mytuesday, to Reduce Symptom Severity and Hospital Admissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday is thrilled to announce the publication of groundbreaking results from the ePAL randomized controlled trial, highlighting significant advancements in continuous monitoring for patients with serious illness. The study, published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management , showcases the efficacy of ePAL, a application leveraging patient-reported outcomes and artificial intelligence to optimize cancer pain management. Patients who received the ePAL app had significant improvements in pain and a marked 69% reduction in pain-related hospitalizations.

The ePAL study is a first-of-its-kind randomized controlled trial demonstrating that a digital continuous monitoring solution can reduce symptom burden and significantly reduce hospitalizations in patients with serious illness. The app, initially developed at the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, has been acquired and expanded by Tuesday Health as the "mytuesday" app, which comprehensively addresses the multitude of pain and non-pain symptoms that impact the quality of life and drive unwanted healthcare utilization in patients with all forms of serious illness.

ePAL study shows 26% pain reduction and 69% fewer hospitalizations with the ePal, now mytuesday, app.

The ePAL study enrolled 112 patients with pain from metastatic solid tumors, randomly assigning them to either a control group or an intervention group using ePAL for eight weeks. Both groups received usual oncologic and palliative care. Key findings include:



Significant Reduction in Pain Severity: Patients using

ePAL reported a significant 26% reduction in pain severity.

Improved Attitudes Toward Cancer Pain Management: Users of the app reported feeling significantly more empowered to manage their cancer pain. Reduced Hospital Admissions:

ePAL users had a 69% reduction in pain-related admissions and an 82% reduction in pain-related admissions through the emergency department.

"We are excited to share the results of this landmark randomized controlled study, which underscore the transformative potential of technology in enhancing serious illness care," said Dr. Mihir Kamdar, lead author and Head of Clinical Delivery at Tuesday Health. "The significant reductions in symptom burden and hospital admissions highlight how integrating AI and continuous monitoring can help patients get the care they need in real-time. We look forward to continuing this journey by bringing our comprehensive 'mytuesday' digital supportive care solution to a broader population of seriously ill patients."

"Patients with serious illness struggle to find the symptom help they need at home and routinely end up in the ED or hospital," said Dr. Jacob Strand, Chair of Enterprise Center for Palliative Medicine at Mayo Clinic, study co-author, and clinical advisory board member of Tuesday Health. "The ePAL study demonstrates the promise of how a comprehensive continuous monitoring solution, like mytuesday, can create a digital safety net for patients with serious illness." The findings from the ePAL study pave the way for broader dissemination and implementation of the "mytuesday" app, particularly in settings with limited access to palliative care.

Jim Wieland, CEO of Tuesday Health, expressed his enthusiasm about the study's implications for patient care. "This study reaffirms our commitment to innovative, value-based care models that prioritize patient outcomes. The acquisition of ePAL and its expansion to the 'mytuesday' platform represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the management of serious illnesses and improve the quality of life for patients and their families."

Tuesday Health remains dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology and evidence-based protocols to enhance patient care and support. For more information about the study and the "mytuesday" app, please visit

About Tuesday Health:

Tuesday Health is a value-based supportive care organization that delivers patient-directed, whole-person care and support for seriously ill patients and their caregivers. The company is dedicated to transforming supportive care through clinical expertise, industry-leading data, and technology. Launched in 2023, Tuesday Health was developed from a partnership of Valtruis and Mass General Brigham Ventures.

