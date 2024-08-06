Earthlink CEO Glenn Goad Honored As Most Admired CEO By Atlanta Business Chronicle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recognition highlights outstanding leadership in the sector

EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, proudly announces that its CEO, Glenn Goad, has been named a Most Admired CEO by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for 2024. This prestigious accolade recognizes Glenn's exceptional leadership, both within EarthLink and the broader Atlanta community, solidifying his reputation as a top executive in the sector.

EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad was named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2024 Most Admired CEOs.

Glenn Goad has served as CEO since January 2019, following the successful integration of nQue Technologies, a company he co-founded, into the EarthLink family. Under his leadership, EarthLink has achieved significant milestones, including the strategic acquisition of multiple companies to expand its fixed wireless network, the introduction of innovative services such as Wireless Home Internet, and a renewed focus on digital inclusion through partnerships and community initiatives. Glenn's vision and strategic decisions have propelled EarthLink into a new era of growth, transforming the company into a leading provider of high-speed internet solutions for both residential and business customers.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEO Awards celebrate local leaders who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to their companies and communities. Glenn was selected through a rigorous nomination process, with input from Chronicle readers, industry peers, and a selection committee composed of former honorees and editorial team members. The final selection was based on a thorough evaluation by the awards committee.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Atlanta Business Chronicle," Glenn said. "This award reflects the incredible team at EarthLink and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. I am proud of what we have achieved together and excited for the future of our company."

Glenn and the other honorees will be celebrated at the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEO Awards Celebration on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, located at 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. This gathering will honor the exceptional achievements of Atlanta's top executives and provide a platform for networking and recognition among industry leaders.

