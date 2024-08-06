Missile Attack On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To Eight, Including Infant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of those as a result of the morning attack has increased to eight, including an eight-month-old baby.













































The Kharkiv regional police reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Eight civilians were injured in the shelling: six women, a man, and an eight-month-old child," the report says.

According to the police, buildings, a polyclinic were destroyed, facades and windows of residential buildings were damaged. The damage was also caused to at least 25 civilian cars.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 6, the Russian forces struck a residential building in the central part of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the enemy deployed the Iskander missile system.