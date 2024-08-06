Uzbek Ambassador And Azerbaijani Minister Discuss COP29 Preparations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A meeting took place between Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, and Mukhtar Babayev, the of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

The discussion focused on the preparatory arrangements for the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this November. COP29 is a pivotal global summit where countries will convene to address climate change issues, negotiate agreements, and advance international efforts to mitigate global warming.

Additionally, the meeting explored potential avenues for future collaboration between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the field of environmental protection, emphasizing shared goals and initiatives for sustainable development.

It should be noted that this global summit will bring together representatives from countries around the world to discuss and negotiate actions on climate change. The conference aims to advance international climate policies, review progress on existing agreements, and establish new commitments to combat global warming and promote sustainable development. COP29 is a critical platform for fostering global cooperation and addressing the pressing challenges of climate change.