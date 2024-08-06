Uzbek Ambassador And Azerbaijani Minister Discuss COP29 Preparations
A meeting took place between Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, the
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan to
Azerbaijan, and Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources, Azernews reports.
The discussion focused on the preparatory arrangements for the
29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in
Azerbaijan this November. COP29 is a pivotal global summit where
countries will convene to address climate change issues, negotiate
agreements, and advance international efforts to mitigate global
warming.
Additionally, the meeting explored potential avenues for future
collaboration between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the field of
environmental protection, emphasizing shared goals and initiatives
for sustainable development.
It should be noted that this global summit will bring together
representatives from countries around the world to discuss and
negotiate actions on climate change. The conference aims to advance
international climate policies, review progress on existing
agreements, and establish new commitments to combat global warming
and promote sustainable development. COP29 is a critical platform
for fostering global cooperation and addressing the pressing
challenges of climate change.
