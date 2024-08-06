Azerbaijan, Central Asian Nations Join Forces For Green Economy Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan and the Central Asian nations have established a
robust collaborative framework across various economic sectors. As
an active participant in the "green transition" initiative,
Azerbaijan has emerged as a key proponent of projects aimed at the
production and export of renewable energy within the region.
In a significant development, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and
Uzbekistan have formalized their cooperation with the adoption of a
pivotal document concerning the export of "green energy." During a
recent meeting of the relevant ministry heads from these three
countries, a Joint Communiqué was signed. This document outlines
the collaborative efforts in energy exchange with a focus on
renewable energy sources, including the export of "green
energy."
On August 6, Azerbaijan will engage in the inaugural meeting of
energy ministers from Central Asian countries in Astana. The
meeting will be chaired by Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Almasadam
Satkaliyev. At the upcoming meeting, the energy ministers of
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan,
along with the Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, are scheduled
to address the assembly.
It is noteworthy that during the tripartite meeting held in
November of the previous year at the Ministry of Economy in Baku,
discussions centered on the potential export of electricity from
Central Asian countries to Europe via Azerbaijan. The participating
parties reached an agreement to establish a joint venture focused
on electricity export and to commence preparations for the
project's economic feasibility.
The meeting, which included the ministers of economy and energy
from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, highlighted that the
renewable energy development and export policies of these three
countries enable Azerbaijan to serve as a conduit for delivering
electricity from Central Asia to Europe.
In this context, Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Georgia,
Romania, and Hungary, is advancing the development of the Caspian
Sea-Black Sea-Europe energy corridor, designed to facilitate the
export of 4 GW of electricity. Additionally, plans are underway to
transport another 1 GW of "green energy" via the
Nakhchivan-Turkiye-Europe route.
The integration of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan into these
corridors will bolster their cooperation in electricity market
development, as well as in the production and supply of "green
hydrogen" and ammonia. Azerbaijan's initiative to coordinate and
synchronize efforts for the future development of the regional
energy system, as well as to foster collaboration on the supply of
clean electricity to international markets, is highly
commendable.
During the recent meeting, the ministers acknowledged the
substantial renewable energy potential of their respective
countries. They expressed their willingness to participate in the
project aimed at exporting electricity from alternative sources to
Europe and signed a Joint Communiqué as a result of their
discussions.
One month following this event, a Joint Communiqué was adopted
in Baku during a tripartite meeting between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan,
and Kazakhstan. This document addressed the prospects of exporting
electricity from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan, covering
aspects such as energy exchange focused on renewable sources, the
development and export of "green hydrogen" and "green ammonia," and
the creation of necessary infrastructure.
The agreement outlined in the Communiqué included the
establishment of a joint venture for electricity export and
preparation for the project's economic justification. It also
specified that other regional countries could join the project. The
ministers reiterated their countries' potential in renewable energy
and reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the export of
electricity from alternative sources to Europe.
Azerbaijan's renewable energy resources include a technical
potential of 135 GW on land and 157 GW offshore. The economic
potential is estimated at 27 GW, comprising 3,000 MW from wind
energy, 23,000 MW from solar energy, 380 MW from bioenergy, and 520
MW from mountain river sources.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan's renewable energy production policy is
guided by the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of
Socio-Economic Development," adopted in February 2021. Among the
five national priorities outlined, a clean environment and "green
growth" are pivotal, setting ambitious new goals. Azerbaijan is
making significant progress toward these goals and remains open to
further cooperation.
Considering the potential for new cooperation through joint
projects with Central Asian countries, it is evident that
Kazakhstan is advancing towards its "green goals."
In 2013, Kazakhstan approved the“National Concept for
Transition to a Green Economy up to 2050,” which set forth the
principles of a green economy as a strategic development path. The
concept aims to increase the share of renewable energy in
electricity generation from zero to 3 percent by 2020, and further
to 30 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.
These targets are particularly ambitious given Kazakhstan's
unique context. As the 14th-largest emitter of greenhouse gases,
the country had previously relied mainly on a few Soviet-era
hydropower plants for its renewable energy needs. Kazakhstan faces
significant climatic extremes, with summer temperatures in the
capital, Astana, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius and winter
temperatures dropping below -40 degrees Celsius. Addressing these
extremes necessitates substantial energy consumption for both
heating and cooling.
To tackle its energy challenges and reduce emissions,
Kazakhstan's policy now focuses on developing a more decentralized,
balanced, and environmentally friendly energy supply system that
leverages a variety of renewable resources. This approach not only
acknowledges the country's substantial fossil fuel reserves but
also capitalizes on its favorable conditions for renewable energy
development.
Collaboration among countries with shared objectives in
renewable energy holds significant promise for unlocking new
opportunities. The development of the "Green Energy" transmission
project is poised to enhance economic and energy connections among
the participating nations, providing a new impetus to their
national energy sectors.
Azerbaijan's potential for collaboration in the renewable energy
sector extends notably to Tajikistan. Dilshod Sharifi, head of the
International Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of
Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, highlighted the
potential for joint projects involving hydropower.
"Tajikistan's substantial water resources and hydropower
potential could benefit from Azerbaijani investment and technology,
improving the efficiency of water resource utilization. Both
countries enjoy high levels of solar radiation, making them ideal
candidates for solar energy projects. Collaborative efforts could
include the establishment of solar parks, installation of solar
panels, and the creation of joint research centers focused on
"green technologies,"he added. These initiatives would help reduce
reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Turning to Turkmenistan, where up to 70 percent of the territory
is desert, there is significant potential for solar energy
production. Despite the challenges posed by its desert landscape,
Turkmenistan's solar energy potential is complemented by wind
energy resources. The UAE's "Masdar" company, which has invested in
Azerbaijan, is also set to develop "green energy" projects in
Turkmenistan. Given the high solar exposure-300 sunny days
annually-Turkmenistan's potential for solar energy is substantial,
despite the high costs associated with green energy production,
infrastructure construction, and energy transmission.
In Azerbaijan, the collaboration with Masdar has already yielded
progress. The Garadagh Solar Power Plant, which began operations
last year, represents the first foreign-invested energy project in
Azerbaijan. Additionally, foundations have been laid for the
Neftchala and Bilasuvar Solar Power Stations, as well as the
Absheron-Garadagh Wind Power Station, with a combined installed
capacity of 1000 MW.
Kyrgyzstan also presents opportunities for enhanced renewable
energy cooperation. During the 16th Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) summit in Tashkent last November, Kyrgyz
President Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of leveraging the
ECO member countries' potential for renewable energy development.
He called for focused efforts on developing effective mechanisms
for the economic advancement of member states, with renewable
energy as a key area.
Moreover, during President Japarov's state visit to Azerbaijan
in April this year, 18 agreements were signed, including a
"Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Energy"
between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and Kyrgyzstan's Ministry
of Energy. This memorandum opens up significant prospects for
deepening energy cooperation between the two nations.
Azerbaijan's proactive role in fostering renewable energy
partnerships with Central Asian countries underscores its
commitment to a sustainable future. By spearheading the development
of key energy projects and signing pivotal agreements with
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan,
Azerbaijan is establishing itself as a central player in the
regional green energy landscape.
The collaborative efforts, including the advancement of the
"green energy" transmission project and various bilateral
agreements, are set to enhance energy connections, drive economic
growth, and support the global transition to cleaner energy
sources. As these nations work together to leverage their renewable
resources, they pave the way for a more sustainable and
interconnected energy future.
