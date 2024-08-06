TYSON 2.0 Partners With Lowell Farms Inc. To Launch 35'S Pre-Rolls In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Collaboration Brings Unique, Premium Cannabis Offerings to Select Retail Locations Across the Golden State

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, announces its new partnership with Lowell Farms Inc.(CSE: LOWL;

OTCQX: LOWLF ), a leading manufacturing, sales and distribution company in California's cannabis market, to release a special line of pre-rolls. Starting today, cannabis enthusiasts in California can purchase TYSON 2.0 35's pre-rolls at select retail locations, including Harborside, One Plant, The Reef, Elevate Lompoc, Blazed Utopia, and The Circle.

The TYSON 2.0 35's pre-rolls stand out for their unique features, with each pack containing 10 pre-rolls totalling over 3.5 grams of cannabis, making each pre-roll ideal for a single session. Designed for optimal ease of use, these pre-rolls are long enough to light effortlessly, providing a balanced and comfortable hand feel. Their innovative design eliminates the need for repeated extinguishing and relighting, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable smoking experience from start to finish. Available in a variety of infused offerings, including Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid, these pre-rolls cater to every cannabis enthusiast's preferences, delivering a tailored and exceptional experience every time.

Mike Tyson, Co-Founder of TYSON 2.0, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The TYSON 2.0 and Lowell Farms partnership is a powerhouse combo. Their commitment to quality and craftsmanship is unparalleled, and together, we are bringing a superior cannabis experience to our fans in California. Our new collection of pre-rolls are destined to set the standard in the industry, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the exceptional quality firsthand."

Mark Ainsworth, CEO of Lowell Farms, commented, "Lowell Farms is renowned for its full-flower pre-rolls, each meticulously crafted with the finest California cannabis from our network of legacy farmers. We uphold the highest quality standards, ensuring no shake or trim is ever used, providing our consumers with an unparalleled flower experience. Our alliance with TYSON 2.0 is an exciting opportunity for us. Mike Tyson's commitment to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our own values, and together, we are set to deliver premium products to the California market."

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, added, "This partnership with Lowell Farms marks a major milestone in our journey to elevate our brand and explore new markets. Lowell Farms' expertise and dedication to excellence make them the perfect partner for this venture. We are confident that our combined efforts will result in exceptional products that our customers will love."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit TYSON20 .

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit CarmaHoldCo .

About Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL;

OTCQX: LOWLF ) (the "Company") is a California-based cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting the supply chain, including extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms has an exclusive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Lowell Herb Co, House Weed, Moon, Cypress Cannabis, and Original Pot Co. for licensed retailers statewide. For more information, visit lowellfarms .

