Xconn Technologies And Memverge Demo First Scalable CXL Memory Sharing Solution At The Future Of Memory And Storage 2024

XConn Technologies (XConn), the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect for the future of high-performance computing and AI applications, and MemVerge®, a leader in AI-first Big Memory Software, today announced they will be demonstrating the industry's first scalable CXL memory sharing solution during the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2024, in the XConn booth #1246, August 6-8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Together, XConn and MemVerge will showcase how CXL technology can be used to dramatically improve performance and reduce TCO for AI, data analytics, in-memory databases and other high performance computing applications.

"Our benchmarking shows that CXL memory sharing is an exceptionally effective solution to improve the performance and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for in-memory databases such as SAP HANA," said Gerry Fan, CEO, XConn. "During FMS, we will further demonstrate, with MemVerge, the dramatic performance impact CXL memory sharing can have for AI applications, especially for inference of various AI models. By combining MemVerge's intelligent tiering software with XConn's high performance CXL interconnect switch, we are showing just how effective CXL is at accelerating high demand applications."

"XConn opens the door to a new tier of memory attached to a switched fabric that will accelerate CXL adoption across a variety of use cases," said Charles Fan, CEO, and co-founder of MemVerge. "MemVerge software unlocks the performance potential of fabric-attached memory by allowing applications to share memory, and we're excited to be partnering with XConn in the industry's first demonstration of a scalable CXL memory sharing solution during FMS 2024."

Now sampling, the XConn "Apollo" CXL switch is the industry's first and only CXL 2.0 interconnect solution that also works with shipping CXL 1.1 server processors from Intel and AMD. Designed to accelerate the system design process to power the future of AI-enabled computing, the XConn "Apollo" CXL 2.0 switch has become the industry standard solution to support environments that want to take advantage of a CXL Memory Pool to remove traditional memory barriers and revolutionize memory architecture.

Innovative in its design, the XConn Apollo switch offers system developers the opportunity to future-proof devices to capitalize on the breakthrough performance of new CXL interconnect technology with the industry's first CXL 2.0 switch, while also supporting PCIe 5.0 standards. Both PCIe and CXL can now be supported in a single design. With 2,048 GB/s of total bandwidth and 256 lanes, the chip offers unprecedented flexibility for system designers that want to capitalize on JBOG (Just-a-Bunch-Of-GPUs) and JBOA (Just-a-Bunch-Of-Accelerators) processing configurations.

XConn's JP Jiang, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Management will share more on the benefits of the industry's first scalable CXL memory sharing solution in his FMS presentation, "A Solution of CXL Memory Sharing and Pooling System and Performance Study," to be presented during the CXL Memory Pooling session on Wednesday, August 7 at 9:45 a.m. Register to attend FMS by visiting: futurememorystorage .

MemVerge Memory MachineTM for CXL is the Big Memory platform that manages the memory-storage hierarchy for agile server memory expansion and fabric-attached memory. For more information visit memverge/memory-machine-cxl .

Available now in early production samples, XConn Apollo delivers full support for CXL 2.0, is backwards compatible with CXL 1.1 and supports PCIe Gen 5 in hybrid mode. For customer samples and/or Apollo reference boards, contact XConn at xconn-tech .

XConn Technologies Holdings, Inc. (XConn) is the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect technology for high-performance computing and AI applications. The company is the industry's first to deliver a hybrid switch supporting both CXL 2.0 and PCIe Gen5 on a single chip. Privately funded, XConn is setting the benchmark for data center interconnect with scalability, flexibility and performance. For more information visit: xconn-tech .

MemVerge is a pioneering developer of Big Memory Computing software. In the cloud or on-premises, data-intensive workloads run faster, cost less, and recover automatically with the company's award-winning Memory MachineTM products. Memory Machine X is poised to revolutionize how CXL® memory will be used in the future, while Memory Machine Cloud stands out with its ability to continuously rightsize cloud cost and performance. Learn more about MemVerge and its Memory Machine software at

