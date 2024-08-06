Masterclass Announces New G.O.A.T Episodes On How To Make Comfort Food Classics Anew

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Learn cooking techniques and what it takes to be the greatest from

chefs Angie Mar, Charles Gabriel and Stefano Secchi

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced three new episodes in its G.O.A.T series. Each episode intertwines the chefs' inspiring personal stories with techniques, providing members with insights and actionable tips to help elevate their skills and creations. The first episode is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200-plus instructors with an annual membership.

Chefs Angie Mar, Charles Gabriel, and Stefano Secchi for MasterClass

Continue Reading

In this series, members will explore the signature styles and recipes of three culinary icons: chefs Angie Mar, Charles Gabriel and Stefano Secchi. Each episode features a different G.O.A.T sharing the secrets of creating epic comfort food, from burgers to fried chicken to fresh pasta.



Episode 1 (available now): Burger - Famous for her expertise in fine dining, chef Angie Mar defied expectations by mastering butchery and meat. She demonstrates step-by-step how to craft the best burger using a blend of four cuts of gourmet beef, shaped using a cookie-cutter mold for consistency.

Episode 2 (available on Aug. 13): Fried Chicken - Raised in the South as one of 20 children, chef Charles Gabriel, also known as Harlem's "fried chicken king" in the kitchen, teaches how he seasons birds to the bone. Alongside his counterpart, chef Quie Slobert, he'll teach members authentic techniques for breaking down a chicken as he opens up about his journey to becoming a New York City legend. Episode 3 (available on Aug. 20): Pasta - Chef Stefano Secchi celebrates Italian culinary traditions at his Michelin-starred restaurant, Rezdôra. Educated in the U.S. and trained by renowned chefs and nonnas in Italy, Secchi knows his pasta. He'll teach members how to create the perfect dough for his signature Doppio Tortello and share personal anecdotes, including the challenges of opening Rezdôra.

The G.O.A.T series provides members with the opportunity to learn from the greatest of all time in a variety of disciplines. Previously featuring other well-known names such as Nancy Silverton, Wallace Wong and Anna Leigh Waters, series episodes teach members actionable skills such as making the perfect grilled cheese, wielding a kitchen knife or dominating on the pickleball court, all within 30 minutes or less. Members can continue to watch previous episodes of G.O.A.T now.

Embed & view the trailer here:



Download stills here:



Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

About MasterClass:

MasterClass

is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work , companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, AndroidTMTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

Media Contact:

Susan Portman, MasterClass

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass