Buzzrx's New Original Data Report Reveals Key Trends In American Prescription Medication Usage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Highlighting 2023/2024 Insights for Erectile Dysfunction, Allergy, and GLP-1 Medications



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzRx , a free prescription discount card and app service that allows users to instantly find the lowest price on their at pharmacies nationwide, released a new 'State of Our Health' proprietary data report that delves into national medication insights and provides an in-depth analysis of emerging trends in prescriptions filled across the country, along with the implications these patterns may have on public health.

Spanning from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the report showcases compelling findings in five critical categories:



Most Searched Medications

BuzzRx users are searching for cost savings on Amoxicillin , Dextroamphetamine (Adderall), and Semaglutide (Ozempic ) more than any other prescription medications.

Prescriptions Savings

People aged 65 and older who use

BuzzRx saved nearly thirty percent more on prescription medications than any other age group.

Diabetes/Weight Loss Medications (GLP-1s)

Semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) led both prescriptions filled and money saved on GLP-1 medications nationally, with BuzzRx users saving $5.6 million -- more than seven times the amount saved on the next leading GLP-1, dulaglutide (Trulicity).

Erectile Dysfunction Medications

Florida is the number one state for erectile dysfunction prescriptions filled using BuzzRx.

Allergy Medications Seasonal allergies plague Floridians more than any other state.

"BuzzRx is committed to making communities healthier by making prescription medications more affordable," explains Matthew Herfield, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzRx. "We're proud to release our 'State of Our Health' report, which breaks down trends in prescription data, providing important insights into the broader pharmaceutical industry landscape and helping patients identify the biggest opportunities to save money on their medications."

Year over year, medication trends evolve as new drugs enter the market and consumer preferences change. As the overall cost of healthcare in the U.S. is projected to increase, BuzzRx remains at the forefront of turning industry trends and actionable insights into real savings for consumers.

Anyone can use the BuzzRx card, whether insured or uninsured. Cardholders have saved over $1.5 billion using BuzzRx since 2021, with annual average savings of nearly $850 per cardholder. BuzzRx discounts can save cardholders up to 80% off medications and are accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Visit BuzzRx or download the free BuzzRx app to search for local prescription savings by zip code, and present the coupon at your preferred pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription.

Explore more insights and read the entire 'State of Our Health' report here .

About BuzzRx

BuzzRx

is a free prescription discount service that allows users to find the lowest price on their medication instantly. The website and free mobile app promote drug transparency by allowing users to compare discounted prices across pharmacy chains, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs and sticker shock at the counter. Accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, BuzzRx has helped over 10 million people in the U.S. save up to 80% off on their medications, resulting in over $1.5 billion saved since 2021. BuzzRx also supports its nonprofit partners year-round, donating over $9.5 million. For more information, visit BuzzRx or download the app on iOS and Android.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE BuzzRx