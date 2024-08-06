Advisors Asset Management Launches Three Active Etfs Focusing On Small Cap, Large Cap, And Dividend Growth Investments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) These new funds represent AAM's latest expansion and ongoing commitment to opportunities within the space

MONUMENT, Colo., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management

(AAM), a leading solutions provider, has announced the launch of three active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in partnership with Brentview Investment Management (Brentview) and Sawgrass Asset Management (Sawgrass).

The AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (NYSE: BDIV ) , AAM Sawgrass U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth ETF (NYSE: SAWG ) and AAM Sawgrass U.S. Small Cap Quality Growth ETF (NYSE: SAWS ) are all designed to facilitate long-term capital appreciation while playing to the specific strengths afforded by their respective sub-advisors.

"AAM is proud to launch BDIV, SAWG and SAWS with our partners Brentview and Sawgrass. We are excited to expand our ETF line-up with these exceptional active managers who focus on dividend growth and quality growth strategies, respectively," said Lance McGray, Managing Director and Head of ETF product at AAM . "Active management matters more than ever, and we think the expertise of Brentview and Sawgrass, coupled with the benefits of the ETF wrapper, will allow AAM to continue to offer investors unique solutions to help navigate today's challenging investment backdrop."

BDIV , sub-advised by Brentview, seeks current dividend income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in at least 80% of its net assets, under normal market conditions, in equity securities that pay dividends. Across Brentview's more than 25 years of experience, the team has come to specialize in identifying healthy dividend growth and leveraging it to produce portfolios with faster dividend growth, above-market yield, and lower beta characteristics than the market.

SAWG and SAWS , sub-advised by Sawgrass, both seek to provide consistent/stable earnings, low price volatility and favorable business valuations among large-caps and small-caps, respectively. Sawgrass, a boutique investment management firm serving institutional clients since 1998, is guided by the principle that opportunities can be found by extracting value from enduring inefficiencies caused by investor behavior. This investment philosophy is focused primarily on minimizing volatility and enabling consistent growth by targeting companies that have demonstrated dependable earnings and favorable business valuations across a long-term period.

About Advisors Asset Management

For 45 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, the fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit .

In 2023, AAM facilitated over $36 billion in combined sales and investments through 16,700 financial professionals industry-wide who accessed AAM's investment solutions platform.*

*Of the $36 billion, approximately $9 billion were Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Managed Account (SMA), Mutual Fund, and Unit Investment Trust (UIT) assets, while $27 billion was in Fixed Income securities, including bonds and Structured Products.

