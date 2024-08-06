Getty Images Announces Canva Partnership Renewal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Canva , the world's all-in-one visual communication platform. The multi-year renewal will continue to provide Canva's customers with access to millions of Getty Images' award-winning creative image and assets.



The renewal also expands the partnership to support Canva's work to develop responsibly trained generative AI tools, as part of Canva's $200 million Content Fund.

Getty Images has partnered with Canva since 2018, adding to the Canva content library with millions of high-quality images and videos available to license.

“We are pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with Canva, which speaks to Getty Images' unparalleled ability to provide depth, breadth, and quality of content to service the full range of customer need,” said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Strategic Development at Getty Images. “We look forward to collaborating with Canva to empower their users with responsibly trained and commercially safe AI that can inspire and expand creativity.”

“We're excited to enhance our access to high-quality visual content through our continued partnership with Getty Images, so our users can access everything they need to design, right at their fingertips,” said Silvia Oviedo Lopez, SVP of Global Content and Discovery at Canva. “Creators are vital to Canva, and this partnership marks another milestone in our commitment to develop AI responsibly⁠, and in a way that benefits everyone.”

