Southern Realty Trust Originates $160.0 Million Senior Credit Facility For Luxury Golf Community In Palm Beach County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust (“SRT” or the“Company”) today announced that it originated and an affiliate of SRT agented a senior credit facility in the aggregate amount of $160.0 million for the development of Panther National (the“Project”), a residential and community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Project sponsor is Centaur Holdings (“Centaur”), a global holding company with a diversified portfolio across various sectors. Faisal Ashraf, Managing Partner of Lotus Capital Partners, arranged and structured the financing on behalf of Centaur.



Panther National is a 392-acre gated community located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, featuring 218 residences along with additional villas and suites. At the heart of this community is an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas, complemented by a par-3 course and practice areas completed in November 2023.

Panther National offers an array of resort-style amenities. The community's current real estate sales have surpassed $300 million, reflecting its appeal and attractive lifestyle.

The capital provided by SRT will be utilized for Phase II of the development, which includes the construction of:



The remaining residences

60,000 square foot clubhouse featuring a fitness center, wine tower with wine bar, locker rooms, member lounges, and Michelin-inspired fine dining restaurants

Health & Lifestyle Club, encompassing a European-influenced spa, racquet center, swimming pools and yoga studio Tour Golf Performance Center with fully air-conditioned hitting bays equipped with shot tracing technology and putting studio.

“We are excited to support Centaur as they continue to build a premier living and lifestyle destination in our home state of Florida,” said Brian Sedrish, CEO of SRT.“We believe that Panther National is poised to become a landmark luxury golf community in Palm Beach County, meeting the high demand for premium residential living. We look forward to seeing this visionary project come to life and to partnering with innovative developers like Centaur.”

“In our view SRT's investment aligns well with Panther National's needs, ensuring the project's successful completion. Witnessing my vision come to life is a profound reward,” said Dominik Senn, Founder and President of Panther National.“Together, I believe we are setting a new standard for luxury golf communities in South Florida.”

SRT holds $60.0 million of the deal, while $100.0 million was syndicated to two affiliates.

About SRT

SRT was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit: .

About Panther National

Panther National is the first modern golf and lifestyle community to debut in Palm Beach County in nearly two decades. Developed by founder and president Dominik Senn, Panther National combines 218 custom, modern estates designed by world-renowned architect Max Strang with a Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas signature championship golf course and premium community amenities and social facilities. For more information, visit .

