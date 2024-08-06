True Tickets Collaborates With Intrepid Museum To Modernize Visitor Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leader in secure digital ticket delivery solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Intrepid Museum. This marks True Tickets' inaugural venture into the museum sector, aiming to enhance the ticketing process for visitors by offering a seamless, secure and convenient method to explore the Museum's one-of-a-kind exhibits, artifacts and programs.



The Intrepid Museum, a private non-profit organization, holds a special place in New York City's cultural landscape. Founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the storied WWII aircraft carrier Intrepid-a National Historic Landmark and the centerpiece of its collection-the Museum welcomes over one million visitors annually from around the world. Its mission is to promote awareness and understanding of history, science, and service through bold and immersive collections, exhibitions, and programming. Visitors experience immersive fun through STEM and history, showcased by technological marvels such as Enterprise, the world's first space shuttle, and Growler, the only nuclear-weapons-carrying submarine open to the public. The Museum also features dozens of military aircraft, including fighter jets, a supersonic spy plane, and the Concorde, the world's fastest commercial airliner.

By adopting True Tickets' advanced digital ticketing solution, the Intrepid Museum will benefit from a secure and streamlined ticketing process. Additionally, True Tickets provides valuable data insights that can help the Museum better understand visitor behavior and preferences, allowing for more tailored and engaging visitor experiences. It will also improve operational efficiency, providing a frictionless entry process that minimizes wait times and improves overall visitor satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to work closely with True Tickets to enhance our visitor experience,” said Mike Onysko, Vice President, Marketing, Intrepid Museum.“One of our primary objectives is to make the process of visiting the Museum as seamless and enjoyable as possible, allowing guests to focus on our remarkable stories of history and innovation.”

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, commented,“Working with the Intrepid Museum represents a significant step in our mission to bring advanced digital ticketing solutions to leading cultural institutions. We are excited to support the museum's efforts to provide an exceptional visitor experience. This collaboration is particularly special as it marks our first foray into the museum space, aligning perfectly with our commitment to innovation and service.”

For more information about the Intrepid Museum and upcoming events, visit intrepidmuseum.org .

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About the Intrepid Museum

Guided by its core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, the Intrepid Museum's exhibits and programs are designed to provide a meaningful visitor experience for all. The Museum delivers nationally-recognized accessible programming to its audience with an emphasis on underserved communities, individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensory disabilities, including autism and dementia, and our veterans. Through its after-school, professional development, and STEM programs, the Museum educates and impacts more than 55,000 students each year.

Visit for more information. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and tour the Museum virtually on Google Arts & Culture and Bloomberg Connects.

