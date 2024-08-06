Owners Bank Brings Digital Banking To Small Businesses In Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middletown, CT, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, a digital created by Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut, announced today that its offerings are now available to small business owners in Texas. Launched in April 2023, Owners Bank is committed to delivering high-tech, high-touch solutions with an innovative suite of digital tools designed specifically to meet the unique needs of small business owners.

Owners Bank offers a range of products and services aimed to simplify small business financial management. These offerings include deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, and user-friendly digital apps for online and mobile banking. With the expansion into Texas, small business owners can now access these robust financial tools, making business management easier and more efficient.

David Mitchell, founder and CEO of Owners Bank, emphasized the bank's dedication to supporting the vibrant small business community in Texas. "Texas is a thriving hub for small businesses, with over 3 million small enterprises making up 99.8% of all businesses in the state. Owners Bank is here to provide these businesses with the financial tools and support they need to flourish," said Mitchell. "We're excited to bring our 'no BS' banking approach to Texas, ensuring that small business owners have a bank that truly understands and caters to their needs."

Mitchell further highlighted the bank's origins and its mission-driven approach. "Owners Bank was built by small business owners, for small business owners. Since our inception, we've seen remarkable growth and have helped countless businesses thrive with our straightforward and reliable banking services. As we expand into Texas, we're committed to delivering the same exceptional experience, ensuring that Texas businesses can manage their finances with ease and confidence, free from the red tape of traditional banking."

As a division of Liberty Bank, the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country with over $7.5 billion in assets, Owners Bank brings a wealth of expertise and stability. The bank's U.S.-based Business Banking Agents, who are specialists in small business banking, offer solid advice and personalized support via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within the online banking and mobile app platforms.

To learn more, visit

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending. The company's U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. Owners Bank is currently available to businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more, visit .

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country. With over $7.5 billion in assets in assets, Liberty has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and Massachusetts. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named 'Top Workplace' by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021,2022 and 2023 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement.

Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.

