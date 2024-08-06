SAGA Metals Mobilizes To The Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program At Radar Project

The Company's Radar Ti-V Project encompasses 17,250 hectares and is located with road access due south of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. The project currently boasts a 3.5km by 500m zone of mineral enrichment from which the Company has collected grab samples containing over 6% titanium and up to 3,670ppm vanadium known as the Hawkeye zone1.









Hawkeye Zone and Corresponding Geophysics prior to the 2024 Field Program

The 2024 field program on the Radar Ti-V project concentrated on surface geochemistry over the geophysical anomalies which were uncovered this past winter through historical geophysics done by local prospector, Cameron Martin. Magnetic and conductive targets were combined with regional geophysical data to create analytical anomalies revealing two pronounced NW striking trends. The first of these zones; The Hawkeye zone was previously sampled and tested in July of 2023 yielding the Radar projects first promising glimpse of prospective Ti-V targets.

The second target unknown to the team in 2023 has been named the Trapper zone in honour of the Cartwright locals who, in the spring of this year, cut over 16 km of cutlines and access trails over these anomalies. These anomalies, in the snow-covered months, were so strongly magnetized that the Company's field crew's compasses were unable to function. Guided by analytical geophysics, the team was able to target more effectively on the property. Despite the geophysics being incomplete it was proven to correlate very accurately with what was observed on the ground. Both the Hawkeye zone and the Trapper zone run NW, parallel with each other. Additionally, the zones reflect regional evidence of NW dextral movement. It is still unknown what the link is between these zones; however, it is likely that these zones have a shared genetic lineage. Future work will look to verify the geochemical link between these zones in both locality and geochemical genesis.









Hawkeye and Trapper Zone with Corresponding Geophysics post 2024 Field Program

The Hawkeye zone yielded several surface outcrops including an impressive 4-meter outcrop containing 16 individual magnetite layers of varying size from centimeter scale to 0.3 meters width within a Gabbro-Norite/ Leuco-Gabbronorite host. Several outcrops in the Hawkeye zone were discovered for the first time with massive magnetite layers and richly disseminated magnetite groundmass within the host Gabbronorite units.









Outcrop within the Hawkeye Zone

The two-week field program yielded 211 rock samples with 557 soil samples across the property. Soil grids were laid over top both the northern half of the Hawkeye zone and the entirety of the Trapper Zone. Rock samples were taken from the two identified zones as well as additional targeted areas throughout the property to the north and northeast.

From the 211 rock samples taken, the team was able to sample all of the property's targets (both the strong and weak magnetic anomalies), successfully discovering magnetite bearing samples over all of the anomalies with some of the samples reaching as high as 80% visually estimated magnetite in the Hawkeye zone. Future exploration at the Radar Ti-V project will likely include follow up prospecting, mapping, backpack drilling and channel saw sampling on identified outcrops uncovered during the 2024 field program in order to begin calculating surface width of the magnetite zones.









Saga's Exploration Team Completing the Radar Program and Mobilizing to the Double Mer Uranium Project

With the completion of the Radar field program, rock and soil samples will be delivered to Activation Laboratories while the field team makes the final preparations to mobilize to the Double Mer Uranium project.









Regional map of the Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga's Double Mer Uranium Project is a core focus of the Company, including 1,024 claims spanning 25,600 hectares located in the eastern central region of Labrador, Canada approximately 90 km northeast of Happy Valley, Goose Bay. With considerable capital deployed in historical work on the Double Mer property, the Company has evaluated reports identifying a 14 km trend of highly prospective uranium oxide (U3O8) including anomalous rock samples with results up to 4,280 ppm of U3O8 and upwards of 21,000 cps (counts per second) from the scintillometer.

With a 30–45-day program planned, a portion of the exploration team's focus will be on filling in the radiometric signature with higher density samples and counts per second (cps) readings along the linear trend. Other members of the team, including Saga's Senior Geologist Len Gal, will be focused on mapping and understanding the properties structural complexity to prepare for the maiden drill program this fall and winter.

“We put together an exceptional, young, and enthusiastic field team this year with half the team from Cartwright itself. I'm looking forward to what we'll be able to accomplish this summer,” stated Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director of Saga.“We are very fortunate here in Cartwright with infrastructure that leads right into our highest mineralized zone at the Radar Ti-V project as well as a very supportive and welcoming community. The claims maintenance expenditure is necessary to maintain ownership; however, our dollar goes much further having road access and therefore able to garner a higher degree of information at a lower cost. I'm looking forward to mobilizing to the Double Mer Uranium project and to finalize the remaining preparations for our maiden drill program.”

Per news released on July 17, 2024, Saga has filed and obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the“Prospectus”), in respect of its initial public offering (“IPO”) from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. See full details of the news release here .

The Offering is being made on a best-efforts basis led by Research Capital Corporation, as sole agent and bookrunner. Interested parties who wish to participate in the Offering should ask their investment advisor to contact the Agent below for more information about the Offering and selling group participation at: