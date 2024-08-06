Elemica Continues Its Global Growth & Expansion With The Appointment Of Mike Coughlin As Its New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading provider of Digital solutions and the premier Digital Chain for B2B industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Coughlin as Chief Officer. In his role, Mike will lead financial strategy and operations, leveraging his extensive knowledge to support Elemica's growth and financial objectives.



"We are proud to welcome Mike as our new CFO," said Paul Carreiro, CEO and President of Elemica. "His leadership experience in finance as well as the SaaS and sectors makes him the ideal person to help us navigate the next chapter of our growth."

Before joining Elemica, Mike served as CFO for prominent technology companies Nextech Systems and eSolutions. His proven track record in guiding companies through complex growth phases - coupled with his deep understanding of financial disciplines - positions him as an invaluable asset to Elemica's executive team.

In his new role, Mike will closely collaborate with Eurazeo, a global investment company and owner of Elemica, to drive company growth and ensure alignment with overall value creation goals. His results-driven approach and industry knowledge will be instrumental in enhancing financial performance and strategic direction.

Mike expressed his enthusiasm for joining the team, stating, "Elemica is in a unique position to accelerate its role in the global supply chain ecosystem for all trading partners through the power of the Elemica network. I'm thrilled to be part of this organization that's doing so much good and align with customers to drive meaningful value.”

Mike's appointment marks a significant milestone for Elemica as the company continues to expand its market presence and enhance its digital supply chain solutions. His leadership will play a crucial role in advancing Elemica's mission to provide unparalleled value to all trading partners on the network.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries that accelerates and automates the massive number of digital connections required to improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world's largest process manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. It is a promise that significant investments in digital technology will enable supply chain automation, improved transparency, and delighted customers. That promise is not possible without the seamless, digital connections Elemica provides between trading partners at every stage of the supply chain.

Elemica's customers enjoy automation levels at twice industry averages, 95% touchless supply chain processes, and the value of a trusted partner with 20+ years of expertise in supply chain automation, collaboration, and visibility. For more information, visit .

