Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion At Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium At National Harbor, Maryland, August 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Carahsoft Corp,. The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, is serving as the Ultraviolet Sponsor of the 2024 Leidos Supplier Innovation & Symposium . Carahsoft will be joined by 100+ of its technology and reseller partners at the Gaylord National Resort & Center on Tuesday, August 6th. The event brings together Leidos' key decision makers, technology leaders and top suppliers to share the latest advancements, industry trends and unparalleled networking opportunities. WHEN: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. WHERE: Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center

201 Waterfront St

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions WHO: Carahsoft and 70+ technology partners will showcase solutions across several verticals including Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Open Source and MultiCloud solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team, demoing partners (DP) and pavilion partners at booth #111. Additional vendor partners are available at the booths highlighted below. Attendees can learn more about each of these solutions providers, access relevant resources, chat with company representatives or learn about procurement of solutions through Carahsoft's vendors and reseller network. The exhibits will be open from 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 - 5:00 p.m. Vendors Participating with Carahsoft (Booth #111):

. Aerospike (#312) . Ivanti (#215) . Quantum (#315) . Armis (#412) . Kodak Alaris (#314) . Rapid7 (#516) . Axonius (#310) . L3 Harris (#313) . Salesforce (#217) . Dynatrace (#413) . Microsoft (#311) . Scoop Cyber (#415) . F5 (#211) . Mongo DB (#512) . Synopsys (#514) . Forward Networks (#411) . Okta (#213) . Trellix (#417) . Hitachi Vantara Federal (#416) . PagerDuty (#414) . Veritas (#410) . Infoblox (#510) . Proofpoint (#316) . Zebra (#317)

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners at the Symposium:

. Alteryx (#1126) . Google (#500) . Recorded Future (#136) . Anjuna (#ET01) . HashiCorp (#201) . Red Hat (#204) . Amazon Web Services (#305) . HPE (#405) . Riverbed (#902) . Bastille (#1138) . IBM (#200) . ServiceNow (#805) . Broadcom (#906) . Illumio (#124) . Snorkel AI (#ET14) . Censys (#ET02) . Intel Corp (#800) . Snowflake (#615) . Cofense (#1120) . Iron Mountain (#613) . SolarWinds (#1122) . Cohesity (#513) . Juniper (#120) . SourceGraph (#300) . Commvault (#1152) . Lilt (#ET09) . Tanium (#807) . CrowdStrike (#817) . LiquidWare (#715) . Tenable (#1132) . Datadog (#166) . Lookout (#112) . Thales (#1106) . Dell (#205) . NetApp (#801) . Trend Micro (#900) . Deltek (#106) . Nutanix (#150) . Veeam (#160) . Druva (#1112) . Palo Alto Networks (#400) . WalkMe (#1116) . Elastic (#802) . Rancher Government Services (#803) . Zscaler (#604) . Fortinet Federal (#904)

Carahsoft Value Added Reseller Partners at the Symposium:

. ADS Inc . GovSmart (#804) . SCOOP Cyber (#415) . Anacapa Micro (#1108) . Guidepoint (#717) . SHI (#816) . CDWG (#515) . IronBow (#511) . Sterling (#714) . Connection (#154) . Logistics365 (#138) . ThunderCat (#701) . Cybercore (#107) . Lyme (#1128) . TVAR (#517) . En-Net (#914) . Meadowgate (#301) . WWT (#600) . Fierce Software (#713) . Mission Defense (#1124) . GAI (#505) . Norseman (#401)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference details and registration can be found on the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium website . For more information contact Gabriella Kuehhas at (571) 662-4862 or ...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...