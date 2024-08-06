Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Driven By Use Of Biomarkers And Advancing R&D Activities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Group News Commentary - According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the Alzheimer's Diagnostics And Therapeutics size is estimated at USD 7.70 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.10 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2024-2029). The report said:“The major factors driving the growth of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market are the increasing use of biomarkers in Alzheimer's diagnosis and drug development and the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's worldwide. For instance, in September 2023, a report by the WHO stated that about 55 million people around the world are living with dementia, and nearly 10 million cases are reported annually. WHO also said that Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and constitutes about 60%-70% of the total cases of dementia. Also, with the growing prevalence of Alzheimer's around the world, government and non-government entities are investing heavily in developing diagnostics and therapeutics for the disease, which may augment the market's growth.” Active biotech, pharma companies in the markets this week include: Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (ANVS Profile ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS).



Mordor Intelligence continued:“Additionally, with the advancement in diagnostic technologies and ongoing research activities in the area, the companies are enhancing their product offering and launching new products coupled with other business expansion initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaboration, and new investments into other companies are also expected to complement the growth of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market over the forecast period. Thus, the studied market is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period due to the use of biomarkers, increasing research and development, and advanced diagnostic technologies. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high burden of Alzheimer's disease and the increasing aging population, huge investment in research and development activities, and the launch of new products in the region. Also, the growing aging population in the region is expected to increase the burden of Alzheimer's disease, as the geriatric population is more prone to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's as it is an age-associated disease. For instance, in March 2022, the Alzheimer's Association Report stated that approximately 6.2 million people aged 65 years and more are living with Alzheimer's-related dementia in the United States, and it is projected that this number will increase to 13.8 million people by 2060.”

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Reveals Preclinical Data on Buntanetap in Combination with GLP-1 Agonist Trulicity® for Enhanced Alzheimer's Treatment - Annovis Bio Inc. (“Annovis” or the“Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced new preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic effect of its lead compound, buntanetap, when combined with the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist dulaglutide (Trulicity®) in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.

GLP-1 agonists, commonly used to treat diabetes, weight loss, and heart conditions, are now showing promising potential in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Recent data presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2024 revealed that another GLP-1 agonist, liraglutide (Victoza), was able to decrease cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 18% and reduce brain shrinkage in regions responsible for cognitive functions.

In 2018, Annovis Bio published data showing that buntanetap fully restored memory, learning, and synaptic potentiation in an Alzheimer's mouse model (Teich et al. 2018). Building on this research, Annovis recently investigated whether combining buntanetap with the GLP-1 agonist dulaglutide would produce a synergistic effect in the same animal model. The results were compelling: while buntanetap alone restored cognitive function to 100% and dulaglutide alone to 80%, the combination of these two compounds not only restored cognitive function but also enhanced it beyond levels seen in healthy controls. CONTINUED... Read this full press release and more news for Annovis Bio here

For an In Depth Look into Annovis Bio, please visit:

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) recently announced it has started shipping its first influenza (flu) vaccines across the U.S. in preparation for the 2024/25 flu season. Following this first shipment, additional shipments of the full Sanofi flu vaccine portfolio will continue through October to healthcare provider offices, pharmacies and other immunizers to support fall immunization campaigns. With over 125 years of heritage in helping protect global public health, Sanofi is a world leader in vaccines, helping to vaccinate more than 500 million people annually.

All flu vaccines provided by Sanofi to the US market are trivalent, meaning they offer protection against the current three strains of influenza (two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain). These strains were selected based on a collaborative review of influenza surveillance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among other public health experts, as the strains most likely to cause illness in the upcoming flu season.

Daiichi Sankyo and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, recently announced that the first patient has been dosed in the IDeate-Lung02 phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of investigational ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC) versus treatment of physician's choice of chemotherapy.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered potential first-in-class B7-H3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed by Merck.

Small cell lung cancer is the second most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 15% of cases. SCLC is aggressive and progresses rapidly to the metastatic stage, which has a five-year survival rate of only 3%. Approximately 65% of all SCLC tumors have a moderate-to-high expression of the protein B7-H3, which is associated with disease progression and poor prognosis.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-VRd) for induction and consolidation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). Patients will have the opportunity to receive this DARZALEX FASPRO®-based quadruplet therapy at initial diagnosis, providing them with a new treatment that may significantly improve outcomes.

This approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study evaluating DARZALEX FASPRO® in a regimen that included D-VRd induction and consolidation therapy compared to bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd) during induction and consolidation in patients with NDMM eligible for ASCT. Following consolidation, patients received an investigational treatment regimen for maintenance that included DARZALEX FASPRO® in combination with lenalidomide or lenalidomide alone.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) recently announced it continues to deliver strong sales growth and core margin expansion in Q2; raises FY 2024 bottom-line guidance - Commenting on Q2 2024 results, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said:

“Novartis delivered a strong Q2, with net sales up 11% and core operating income margin approaching 40%. Our performance reflects continued strong momentum of our key growth drivers, both in the US and ex-US, which has allowed us to upgrade our FY2024 guidance. We also advanced our pipeline in Q2, completing submissions to the FDA for Scemblix in first-line CML and atrasentan in IgAN, generating updated data in the NATALEE study to support the strong profile of Kisqali in eBC, and executing multiple deals to expand our pipeline in RLT and prostate cancer. We remain on track to achieve our mid-term sales growth (+5% cc CAGR 2023-2028) and margin (40%+ by 2027) guidance.”

SOURCE: FN Media Group