Golioth Launches AI-Ready Iot Infrastructure For Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golioth, the IoT development platform, has announced its new AI-ready IoT infrastructure for microcontrollers, designed to streamline AI training, deployment, and model execution on IoT data, both on devices and in the cloud. With this release and new partnerships, Golioth is empowering enterprise customers to efficiently integrate AI into their operations through the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), to innovate and improve products faster.



New Developer Tooling: A Necessary Advancement for Enabling AIoT

The IoT industry is notably complex, with over 4 trillion decision permutations facing embedded engineers . As AI adoption increases across industries, Golioth's new AI capabilities aim to simplify integrating AI into IoT products by reducing the decision-load with flexible AI infrastructure. Key features include streaming large unstructured data files such as images and audio, targeted over-the-air (OTA) updates for AI models, and integrations with AI platforms including Edge Impulse , Replicate , and Hugging Face within the Golioth Pipelines product.

Golioth Founder and CEO Jonathan Beri explains,“When IoT developers are still struggling with basic IoT infrastructure problems like connectivity and device security, AI-while a very real business priority-can really slow down IoT projects. Golioth simplifies IoT development by providing IoT infrastructure as middleware. Adding AI into the development workflow in a low-friction way positions Golioth as the platform of choice for building AI-enabled applications, making it easier for companies to deploy, manage, and continuously improve AI models with IoT data.”

Golioth's Key AI Features

To enable AI on IoT devices, Golioth has focused on delivering three key features:

Large Unstructured Data Streaming

Golioth supports streaming rich media data such as images and audio from devices to the cloud for analysis and training. This capability allows developers to use high-resolution images from AI-connected cameras in computer vision applications, or audio-clips from security sensors or natural language processors, for advanced analysis. Partnering with Edge Impulse, Golioth can stream IoT data directly for advanced model training, unlocking new data sources for creating and refining AI models.“The integration of Edge Impulse and Golioth takes the complexity out of deploying edge AI models and IoT tools," says Zach Shelby , CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse . "It's a great match for solving real use cases, from predictive maintenance to environmental monitoring to cargo tracking and more, and will drive exciting innovation in many areas.”

Golioth also supports object storage destinations including AWS S3 , Google Cloud Storage , and Azure Blob Storage , providing flexible and scalable options for storing and analyzing large datasets.

Flexible OTA Updates

Golioth's OTA system now supports larger artifacts and a broader range of asset types, including AI models and media files. This enhancement simplifies the deployment of AI models to devices, ensuring that models remain up-to-date with the latest capabilities, facilitating efficient model deployment and updates. Tomas Beklin, CTO of Flox Robotics remarks,“Golioth's flexible OTA updates and large image upload capabilities have accelerated our product development. These features allow us to quickly deploy AI deterrent systems to keep wild animals away from areas where they are not supposed to be.”

New AI Pipelines Integrations

Golioth Pipelines now supports running AI models on live IoT data, integrating with leading AI platforms like Hugging Face and Replicate, as well as OpenAI and Anthropic . This allows companies to perform advanced AI analysis on IoT data both on devices and in the cloud, enabling AI-driven insights and automation by routing results to any cloud destination. This integration also allows companies to leverage AI in the cloud without modifying existing devices or requiring specialized hardware to run AI models at the edge.

The Real Case for Businesses to Innovate and Adopt AI

With the recent explosion of generative AI, Golioth has been carefully evaluating the space for practical solutions. Golioth Head of Product, Dylan Swartz , explains,“We wanted our AI tools to truly empower our customers. By interviewing them, we identified their real needs and built a suite of capabilities tailored to those needs, ensuring practical and impactful AI solutions that benefit sustainability initiatives and our planet.”

Clive Pinfold, CEO of Heatr, a company focused on optimizing New Zealand's energy grid, echoes that sentiment,“With Golioth, we are building AI-enabled devices for energy grids that optimize energy use and contribute to a greener planet today. The platform's robust Pipelines feature allows us to stream live data to our cloud AI models, enabling rapid innovation and more efficient, sustainable energy consumption.”

For companies with existing expertise in AI and building AI-enabled products, Golioth provides necessary tools to streamline processes. Those organizations new to AI, Golioth simplifies AI integration without the need to build AI infrastructure, allowing them to leverage powerful AI functionalities with minimal effort.

Innovation in the hardware sector is also supporting the growth of AI. Kwabena Agyeman , CEO of OpenMV , a company focused on making high-performance, low-power microcontroller boards, states, "There's going to be an explosion of low-power AI capable microcontrollers soon embedded in everything. New chips are hitting the market that are 100 to 300 times faster in real use cases than microcontroller systems before. We're happy to see Golioth building out the pipelines necessary for these new systems to reach their full potential.”

