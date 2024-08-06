Native Grill & Wings Synchs Up With Arizona DJ And Radio Host Holmberg For Ultimate Wing Eating Contest Showdown

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Wing Chain and Personality to Drum up Champion in Support of Arizona Humane Society

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, is launching the ultimate wing-eating showdown, Holmberg's“Handle the Heat,” with beloved Arizona DJ and Host Holmberg. Starting, Aug. 8 and running through Aug. 28, the locally born chain will host weekly challenges across Phoenix area Native Grill & Wings locations where locals can see if they can handle the heat and secure a spot in the Championship round on Sept. 4. The preliminary Showdown schedule is as follows:



Thursday, Aug. 8, Native Grill & Wings 5030 East Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 86044, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, Native Grill & Wings 1947 South Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, Native Grill & Wings 5020 West Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, Native Grill & Wings 13929 West Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85379, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 4, winners will compete at the Championship Showdown hosted at the Native Grill & Wings on 4341 East Baseline Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Holmberg and Native Grill & Wings will provide the sauce, awarding them a monetary prize and more! To sign up and view a complete list of rules and details, potential competitors must visit 98kupd.com.

If you'd rather eat wings at your own pace, Native has you covered. To celebrate the ongoing competition, the Holmberg Special will hit Phoenix menus on Aug. 8. The satisfying meal includes 10 juicy wings and a refreshing Stella Artois (a bottle or 16 ounce) for $19.79. The limited-time offer will run through Sept. 8, and for every special sold, $1 will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society , a cause close to both Holmberg and Native.

“No matter how hot, I'll stick anything in my mouth to help the Arizona Humane Society because I like animals more than people,” said Radio Host and DJ, John Holmberg.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Holmberg-an Arizona icon-to host not only a lively wing eating competition, but to also create a menu item that will benefit the community,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings.“Every animal deserves a good home, and we hope with our initiative that we can further the impactful work of the Arizona Humane Society.”

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings location near you, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand's legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit .

About the Arizona Humane Society

Since 1957, the Arizona Humane Society has been saving the lives of the Valley's most vulnerable pets. Guided by its Ethical No-Kill PhilosophyTM, AHS saves thousands of sick, injured, and abused pets every year. In 2024, the shelter opened its state-of-the-art Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus to support its innovative System of Care which includes one of the largest shelter-based trauma hospitals in the nation along with intensive care units, comprehensive medical and foster programs, vital animal ambulance and investigation services, behavior intervention programs, and pet adoptions. With more than 400 employees across three locations, AHS' community-based model is comprised of a Pet Resource Center, affordable veterinary services, proactive outreach, community support, and partner collaboration which help keep more pets in loving homes where they belong. To learn more, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509