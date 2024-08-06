CRISPR Technology Research Report 2024 | Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Global Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crispr market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $2.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The CRISPR technology market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%.

North America was the largest region in the CRISPR technology market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global CRISPR technology market. The regions covered in the CRISPR technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Historical growth can be attributed to the increase in funding and a rise in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) expenditure. The anticipated growth hinges on increased demand for gene therapeutics, advancements in genome editing technology, rising needs in drug discovery, expanded applications of CRISPR in diagnostics and agriculture, coupled with a surge in CRISPR technology adoption. Major trends involve innovative technology development, enhanced CRISPR for drug discovery, AI-assisted precise gene editing, investments in accuracy-improving approaches such as idmseq, collaborations, and licensing agreements.

The adoption of CRISPR technology as a diagnostic tool is poised to elevate the market's trajectory. Notably, the Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit stands out as the inaugural diagnostic kit employing CRISPR technology for infectious diseases, particularly COVID-19. In February 2021, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Sherlock BioSciences Inc.'s CRISPR-based SHERLOCK (Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing) diagnostic test. This kit exhibits high specificity and sensitivity, targeting RNA or DNA sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with precision from various specimens. Its reliability in avoiding false negatives or positives positions CRISPR technology as a pivotal player in infectious disease diagnosis, fostering a surge in demand for CRISPR products and services.

The CRISPR technology market is set to witness substantial growth propelled by the escalating number of ongoing clinical trials. Clinical trials, pivotal in assessing the safety and efficacy of new medical interventions, are increasingly leveraging CRISPR technology as a potent gene-editing tool. Various trials, spanning cancer treatment, blood disorders, inherited eye diseases, and infectious diseases, underscore CRISPR's versatility and potential. Notably, as of February 2023, the World Health Organization reports a significant uptick in clinical trials in the US, reaching 168,520 in 2022 - an increase of 9,901 trials. This surge in clinical trials underscores the burgeoning role of CRISPR technology in advancing medical research and treatment methodologies.

Key players in the CRISPR technology market are strategically focusing on the development of innovative products, specifically tailored CRISPR solutions, to enhance their service offerings. Dedicated CRISPR products refer to specialized tools and reagents designed exclusively for CRISPR gene editing applications.

In March 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a prominent genomics solutions provider based in the United States, successfully acquired Swift Biosciences. This strategic acquisition is aimed at capitalizing on Swift Biosciences' expertise in academic and clinical research related to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). Swift Biosciences, based in the U.S., is recognized for its contributions to the development of genomics kits specifically designed for preparing NGS libraries. This strategic move reinforces the commitment of major companies to expanding their product portfolios and staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the CRISPR technology market.

The countries covered in the CRISPR technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain. The CRISPR technology market includes revenue earned by CRISPR Screening Libraries, CRISPR Positive Controls, CRISPR Negative Controls, and Gene-specific Knockout Kits. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The primary product categories in CRISPR technology include design tools, plasmids and vectors, CAS9 and G-RNA components, and delivery systems. CRISPR-Cas9 is an innovative tool allowing scientists to edit specific genome sections by adding, removing, or altering DNA sequences. Applications encompass genome editing, genetic engineering, agricultural biotechnology, among others, and find utility across various sectors including industrial biotech, biological and agricultural research, therapeutics, and drug discovery.

CRISPR Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



CRISPR Therapeutics



Overview



Products and Services



Strategy

Financial Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Intellia Therapeutics

Horizon Discovery Synthego Corporation

CRISPR Technology Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



Integrated DNA Technology (Danaher)

Editas Medicine

GenScript

Agilent Technologies

New England Biolabs

CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Bio Palette Co. Ltd.

CSL Limited

C4U Co. Ltd.

BGI Group

Churchi Genome Engineering and Therapeutic Research Center.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Eurofins Genomics India Setsurotech Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. CRISPR Technology Market Characteristics

3. CRISPR Technology Market Trends and Strategies

4. CRISPR Technology Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global CRISPR Technology Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global CRISPR Technology Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global CRISPR Technology Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global CRISPR Technology Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. CRISPR Technology Market Segmentation

6.1. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Design Tools

Plasmid and Vector

Cas9 and G-RNA Delivery System Products

6.2. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Genome Editing/ Genetic Engineering

Genetically Modified Organisms

Agricultural Biotechnology Other Applications

6.3. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Industrial Biotech

Biological Research

Agricultural Research Therapeutics and Drug Discovery

7. CRISPR Technology Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900