Credibly's New Online Checkout Experience Helps Smbs Secure Funding Within Minutes

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Credibly, a fintech lending company that champions small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), launched its checkout funding experience earlier this year. This new experience provides an accelerated, self-service, and more streamlined experience for SMBs seeking financing by automating select portions of the underwriting process. Eligible business owners can complete the funding process within minutes-an experience usually requiring hours-making this experience both expedited and merchant centric.”Credibly has been dedicated to delivering transparent, swift, and flexible financing solutions since our inception in 2010,” states Ryan Rosett, Founder and co-CEO of Credibly.“Through our new online checkout process, small businesses can complete the funding process on their own time, clearly review the terms of their financing, and obtain funds almost instantly.”Within the first two months of launch, the Credibly online checkout experience has already shown promising performance: Business owners eligible for this experience are receiving confirmation of funding within minutes of completing the checkout. Additionally, with more than a quarter of the offers to business owners being eligible for online checkout, Credibly is doing what is necessary to deliver a better financing experience for its merchants.“Our intent is to have an even greater number of qualified merchants complete their funding through online checkout,” states Ryan Rosett.“This process is just one of the initiatives Credibly is focusing on to reduce the friction business owners experience when seeking financing.”This industry-leading online checkout process also allows businesses with multiple owners to complete the funding process collaboratively, accelerating funding while at the same time ensuring transparency for all stakeholders involved. Additionally, Credibly has further fortified its security measures with state-of-the-art biometric identity verification to combat fraud.Online checkout is the latest in a series of enhancements Credibly will be launching throughout the year, each underscoring the company's continuous commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's small business owners.About CrediblyCredibly is a fintech lending company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options.Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided access to more than $2.3 billion in capital to over 46,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history in 2017 as the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative lender's portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, operated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and has recorded exceptional origination numbers.Credibly's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona.For more information, please visit their website at .

