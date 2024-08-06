Adhere+/Rezultz LLC Announce Master Distributor Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Next Generation Medical Consulting Group to Add Pain Practices to Adhere+ Telehealth Platform

- Anant JohnsonWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adhere+, d/b/a PainScript/HealthScript a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through a SaaS-based telehealth care plan adherence and compliance Platform, announced today a distribution agreement valued at several million dollars with Rezultz, LLC, to distribute and cross sell the Adhere+ Telehealth Patient Compliance Platform throughout their network of pain management practices."The Adhere+ approach represents a significant leap forward in telehealth treatment for chronic care pain management patients," said Anant Johnson, President of Rezultz. "To date, we have acquired 23 multi-specialty medical practices with a primary focus in pain medicine. We seek to add the capabilities offered by Adhere+ to help further drive best in class outcomes for the 45,000 patients in our soon-to-be 10-state network. The capabilities of this powerful technology tool will help ensure the success of our investment and will also drive further adoption of the Adhere+ Platform.""Our partnership with the Rezultz team will allow us to maintain our first mover advantage in the continued deployment of our best-in-class telehealth technology," said Dan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Adhere+. "But more than adding to our growing practice base, the Rezultz team brings an incredible“smart” partnering opportunity to Adhere+. They are already deeply advanced in pain management, and they are improving practice profit margins by adding technologies to their client's armamentarium that lead to better patient outcomes.”“I have followed the Rezultz team as they have developed a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting practice,” added Jim Breidenstein, Adhere+ Co-CEO and Head of Commercial Activities.“Having acquired some of the top pain management practices along the East coast, they are continuing to demonstrate explosive growth. This agreement will dramatically improve our product penetration while offering their clients enhanced patient outcomes with our Platform's industry leading capability to improved care plan adherence and medication compliance.About Adhere+Adhere+, d/b/a AdhereRx, PainScript ( )/HealthScript [ ]) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The PainScript/HealthScript approach is user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, a reduction in related healthcare costs and aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a reimbursable benefit.About Rezultz, LLCRezultz, LLC is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida based collaborative solutions medical practice group. They acquire medical practices by offering ancillary services, access to capital, operational experience and practice management. In an aggressive growth mode, they currently represent 23 pain medicine practices in seven states (soon to be 10), primarily along the Eastern Seaboard, that serve over 45,000 patients. Recently voted by their industry peers as a Top 10 Healthcare Management /Consulting Company, a majority of their healthcare investment is focused on the improvement and modernization of the Healthcare/HealthTech attributes of the practices they represent.

Dan Cohen

Adhere+

+1 202-329-1825

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn