Sea Dragon Energy, Inc. Awarded $19.2M To Convert Seawater To Jet Fuel

Seawater to Jet fuel

Sea Dragon (SDEI) is on contract with the Office of Naval Research to optimize groundbreaking to convert Seawater to Jet fuel.

FLORENCE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Dragon Energy, Inc. (SDEI ), a Texas-based company, has been awarded a $19.2M contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to design and build an applied unit that will convert Carbon extracted from Seawater into Jet Fuel.“This is a major step on the path toward truly sustainable for both and commercial use”, said John Kohut, chairman and CEO of Sea Dragon Energy.The applied R&D unit will be instrumental in maturing and integrating novel carbon extraction technologies with gas-to-liquid technologies and scaled up on various platforms, including seagoing vessels to support both national defense and commercial users.“I applaud Sea Dragon Energy for earning this federal contract,” said Representative John Carter.“As a Texas' 31st district-based company, I've been able to witness the brilliance and innovation of this team firsthand. I'm confident that the research and development made possible from this funding will have lasting impacts on our warfighters and within the commercial sector. I'm proud to represent Sea Dragon Energy and look forward to continuing to support them at the federal level.seawater-to-jet-fuelAbout Sea Dragon Energy, Inc.Sea Dragon Energy, Inc., a Texas based majority owned subsidiary of GALT Aerospace , Inc., is a veteran-owned small business focused on pioneering alternative energy and fuels solutions to facilitate the decentralization of the energy production and supply chain. We are Innovating Energy Mobility.About the Office of Naval ResearchThe Office of Naval Research coordinates, executes and promotes the science and technology programs of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. Through global partnerships and scientific research with industry, academia and government, ONR delivers critical, cutting-edge capabilities to the Sailors and Marines.

