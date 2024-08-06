Silverdale Library To Host New Chess Club For All Ages And Skill Levels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Silverdale branch Library manager, Ana Cuprill ComasSILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kitsap Regional Library Silverdale branch is thrilled to announce the opening of the Silverdale Community Chess Club this Fall. The club will meet on Saturdays at 2:30pm beginning September 7 and will welcome chess enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.The Silverdale Chess Club will provide a friendly and inclusive environment for casual play, along with coaching, tips, and lessons for those looking to improve their game. Additionally, the club will host occasional mini-tournaments, known as "Quads," where four players of similar strength will be paired together for a three-round event, ensuring competitive and engaging matches for all participants.Chess has seen a remarkable resurgence in popularity in recent years, especially among young people. It is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The Netflix show, "The Queen's Gambit," significantly boosted interest in chess in the United States, and the game continues to gain momentum. Chess has also been recognized as an eSport, making it more accessible than ever through mobile gaming, which allows people to play anywhere, anytime.The Silverdale Chess Club will be administered by two esteemed Kitsap County chess veterans. National Master Larry Sivitz, who played a key role in launching the "Play Winning Chess" series of books for Microsoft Press, and Gilbert Lomboy, a highly-rated player and a familiar face in Kitsap chess circles will lead the club. Their expertise and passion for the game will ensure that members receive the guidance and support they need to enjoy and excel in chess.The Silverdale Club is also partnering with Chess , the online leader in chess play and instruction, offering free membership to all in a safe and friendly environment. Between club meetings, kids and adults can match their skills with players from around the world in 5-minute "Blitz" games or slower contests online, follow top players in major tournaments such as the upcoming World Chess Championship this November, play against chess“bots” at all skill levels, solve interactive chess puzzles, watch video lessons, and much more. Interested players are encouraged to sign up for free membership on the club page at Chess at and receive updates on club activities and special chess content."Chess is known to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive abilities, particularly in areas such as memory, concentration, and logical reasoning,“ said Silverdale branch Library manager, Ana Cuprill Comas. "Studies have shown that students who play chess exhibit improved problem-solving skills, better concentration, and enhanced academic achievement."The Silverdale Library invites everyone to join in the "Royal Game," whether you are a seasoned player or just starting. Come to the picturesque Salish Room overlooking Dyes' Inlet and experience the timeless game of chess in a beautiful setting, make new friends, and sharpen your mind. Find more info at the silverdalechess Website.About the Silverdale Library: The newly renovated Silverdale Library is dedicated to fostering a love of learning and community engagement through a variety of programs and services. Located in the heart of Silverdale, the library offers resources and activities for patrons of all ages.

