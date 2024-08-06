Timeforge Adds Lineup.Ai To Its Platform Of AI-Powered Forecasting And Labor Solutions For Restaurants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TimeForge Adds Lineup to Product Suite

The deal will enhance forecasting for restaurants by combining Lineup's integrations and algorithms with TimeForge's expertise in management.

- Anthony Presley, CEO, TimeForgeLUBBOCK, TX, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TimeForge , a leading provider of labor management and earned wage access solutions for the restaurant and retail industries, is pleased to announce that Lineup is now part of the TimeForge product suite.Created in 2020, Lineup is an easy-to-use, automated restaurant forecasting and scheduling software platform. TimeForge is known for its world-class customer service and is working diligently to provide the same level of service and support to all new users."We are confident that our existing Lineup customers will continue to experience the same commitment to quality and customer service that they have become accustomed to,” said Sam Gerace, CEO of Lineup.Key benefits of the deal include:- Enhanced forecasting accuracy for restaurants and food retailers, resulting in more efficient operations and reduced expenses.- Expanded labor and sales integrations with major restaurant Point of Sale platforms such as Toast, Heartland Restaurant, Square, PAR Brink, CBS NorthStar, NCR Aloha, and Clover.- Improved item-level forecasting for precise food preparation, labor calculations, and reduced waste.Lineup's forecasting algorithms complement TimeForge's existing solutions. With nearly two decades of experience in labor management, TimeForge understands the importance of managing staffing and food costs, which constitute 65% of a restaurant's expenses.“This deal aligns with our goal of continually enhancing our software capabilities,” said Anthony Presley, CEO of TimeForge.“By integrating Lineup's technology, we provide more accurate and efficient solutions for restaurants, while continuing to make Lineup available to current, former, and future users. We can also leverage the significant depth of product functionality that TimeForge has to provide amazing features and functionality for existing Lineup customers.”For example:- TimeForge's innovative 15-minute forecasting increments for sales and labor forecasts expands on Lineup's 1-hour forecasting and allows restaurants to improve operational efficiencies for department-level forecasting in both front-of-house and back-of-house labor.- Custom labor budgets can be set and tracked, enforcing targets and accountability for schedule management and labor compliance in states and municipalities where high compliance is important.- Employees who clock in and out of Lineup-supported POS platforms can use TimeForge's same day pay solution , Earned, allowing employees to gain access to earned wages.Overall, the addition of Lineup reinforces TimeForge's commitment to delivering comprehensive, top-tier products and services to the restaurant industry.“We are particularly excited about the expanded integrations and capabilities that this deal brings," said Presley.“Incorporating Lineup's connections with other prominent platforms into the TimeForge ecosystem will significantly enhance the functionality we offer to our customers, enabling them to manage their operations more efficiently and effectively.”While TimeForge will continue contacting existing Lineup users over the next few days, businesses do not have to wait. If you are a Lineup user, you can proactively reach out to your customer success representative at ....###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge's feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge's powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About LineupLineup is a restaurant forecasting and scheduling software solution created by Lineup, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of 1848 Ventures, LLC. 1848 Ventures is a venture studio focused on consistently building, launching and scaling a portfolio of B2B SaaS companies that harness the power of AI to fuel the future of small and medium sized business.

