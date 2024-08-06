Successful Real Estate Investor explains how to find and purchase Preforeclosure & Foreclosure homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Foreclosure, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim recently interviewed Lucelia Chou, Real Estate Investor and Co-founder of Novarise. In that interview, Lucelia shares some of her keys to real estate investing including researching online through websites like Google and Foreclosure. She talks about utilizing these resources to find detailed information on properties and owners online. This will allow you to make informed decisions that will help minimize risk and maximize the returns on your investments. The video featuring Lucelia is called "Successful real estate investor explains how to find and purchase Preforeclosures and Foreclosures" and can be viewed on the foreclosure website. The link to watch the video is here : .By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at and podcasts at .

