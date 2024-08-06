TN Health Minister Transfers CMO Of Govt Hospital For Negligence

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister, Ma Subramanian on Tuesday directed the state health department to issue transfer orders to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Paramakudi Hospital in Ramanathapuram District for negligence of duty.

The while conducting a surprise inspection on Tuesday morning at the Paramakudi Government Hospital found that it was not well-maintained.

Ma Subramanian told persons that the CT scan room was not clean and could lead to infections.

The minister said that this was affecting the Public Health System and added that the CMO was responsible for the same and immediately ordered his transfer.

Speaking to media persons the minister said that he has asked the Director of Health Services to seek an explanation from the Deputy Director of Health Services of Ramanathapuram District regarding the CMO's negligence.

It may be noted that after becoming health minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian has conducted several surprise visits to hospitals and Primary Health Centres and has taken immediate action against erring health department officials.

During a surprise inspection a few months ago at a Pudukottai hospital, he suspended the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and transferred the CMO of the government hospital, Aanavasal after he found unhygienic conditions at a care home for people suffering from mental health issues.