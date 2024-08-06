(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference explores strategies to extend smart tech to 83% of residential MDUs without these solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates estimates there are more than 3.5 million smart apartment units and 2.7 million smart condos, accounting for 17% of residential MDUs (multidwelling units) in the US. The firm will host the second annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community

Living , September 24-25, at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel in Richardson, Texas .

The executive provides networking opportunities and insights on the beneficial impact of smart tech for residents and property management.



Parks Associates' second annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living features keynotes from ButterflyMX and Stoneweg US

Smart Spaces , sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, Xfinity Communities, Kwikset, Calix, Homebase, SkyBell, Dojo Networks,

and Salto Systems, caters to building executives and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of consumer and property manager experiences in the MDU and hospitality environments. Parks Associates will also host the pre-show research workshop "Transforming Smart Spaces: Research & Market Insights"

on September 24, starting at 9:00 AM CT US.

"Smart tech solutions boost resident satisfaction and retention, while also increasing revenue through cost savings, improved operations, and higher rents or add-on services," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Smart Spaces features multiple sessions, with high-level executives sharing data-based insights on the benefits of tech deployments and innovations in this key market for builders, service providers, tech companies, and insurers."

Smart Spaces will feature the following keynotes:



Aaron Rudenstine, CEO, ButterflyMX Thomas Stanchak, Managing Director of Sustainability, Stoneweg US

Speakers will participate in analyst-moderated panels throughout the event :



Noel Arvizu, Director of Sales, ADT Multifamily

Michele Berlove, Assistant Division Chief, Wireline Competition Bureau, Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Dean Fung-A-Wing, Founder & CEO, Kairos

Florian Gallini, CEO, Interel

Robert Gaulden, Go To Market Director, Zentra Access Solutions, Allegion

Preston Grutzmacher, Residential Business Leader, North America, Salto Systems

Kara Heermans, SVP, Product Management & UEX, SONIFI Solutions

Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect

Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar

Theresa Kaiser-White, Vice President Asset Management, Willow Bridge Property Company

Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology

Mathew Koenig, Director, Sales Strategy and Enablement, Cox Communications

Kaushik Mani, Director, Amazon Key

Lee Miller, Vice President of Multifamily, Brivo

Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Sensor Industries

Francisco Moreno, AVP MDU Product, Calix

Daniel Myers, CEO/Founder, DojoNetworks

Reza Raji, SVP, Smart Spaces-IoT Division, Vantiva

Mariam Rogers Walker, Director, Access Solutions, Chamberlain/MyQ

Mike Smith, CEO, WhiteSpace

Paul Spinella, National Account Manager, ASSA ABLOY Group

Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks

Savin Ven Johnson, Regional Director, Office of Community Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Region VI (TX, NM, LA, OK, AR) Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues. The event features consumer research, informative session, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Throughout each Smart Spaces event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations to understand the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality.



