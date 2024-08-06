(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes expands the Clorox EcoClean product portfolio of Design for the Environment (DfE) and Safer Choice-certified, ready-to-use cleaners and disinfectants, to provide cleaning professionals more eco-conscious alternatives that work as well as traditional cleaners.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro, the trusted makers of Clorox professional products, is proud to announce the expansion of the Clorox EcoClean product with the launch of Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes. These Design for the Environment (DfE)-certified, ready-to-use wipes are made with a 100% plant-based substrate and naturally-derived, citric acid active ingredient that kills 99.9% of germs without bleach, ammonia or alcohol.1

CloroxPro Introduces New, Plant-Based Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes

Continue Reading

Designed with people and the planet in mind, Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect1 without harsh chemical odors and with 38% less plastic.2 They are ideal for use in shared spaces because they are gentle on surfaces-such as doorknobs, countertops, tables, desks and more-but tough on grease, grime and germs, including cold and flu viruses, norovirus and COVID-19.3

"The demand for eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants continues to increase as facilities prioritize the comfort of their staff and meeting their sustainability goals," said Kyra Caskey, Senior Director of Marketing, CloroxPro. "This is why we are proud to expand the Clorox EcoClean portfolio with ready-to-use disinfecting wipes that offer cleaning professionals an eco-conscious alternative that works just as well as the leading professional disinfecting wipe."4

Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes are the newest addition to the Clorox EcoClean product line, which also includes the following DfE and Safer Choice-certified cleaners and disinfectants:



Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner : a ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner made with a plant-based active ingredient that kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs in two minutes or less, including cold and flu viruses, COVID-193, norovirus, Staph and MRSA.1

Clorox EcoClean All-Purpose Cleaner : a ready-to-use cleaner formulated without parabens, dyes, phthalates, phosphates, petroleum solvents or SLES that breaks down grease, grime and dirt; perfect for use in restrooms, workspaces and school eating areas. Clorox EcoClean Glass Cleaner : a ready-to-use, non-ammoniated product that leaves glass and mirrors clean and streak-free; specifically designed to cut through dirt, smudges and fingerprints.

"The expansion of Clorox EcoClean comes at a time when interest in and need for effective, eco-conscious product solutions is skyrocketing – as of April 2024, certified eco-conscious products are required for new custodial contracts that maintain federal buildings and three in four US states have Environmental Purchasing Policies in place," added Caskey.5 "At CloroxPro, we are committed to helping our customers meet their goals, and EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes are a testament to this commitment."

All

Clorox EcoClean products are made using 25% post-consumer recycled plastic packaging and can help facilities reach their sustainability goals, including meeting requirements for LEED, ISSA CIMS - Green Building, and Healthy Green Schools and Colleges.

More information can be found at CloroxPro/CloroxEcoClean . You can also join the Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes exclusive live launch event on September 10, 2024, at 10 AM PST, featuring product demonstrations and expert speakers – register HERE .

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit

CloroxPro .

About The Clorox Company:

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompan

to learn more.

CLX-B

1

When used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces. See product label for list of organisms.

2 Total virgin plastic reduction vs Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75 ct. Based on Precision B2B market share unit sales data, 12 months ending April 2024.

3 Kills Sars-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

4 Clorox Disinfecting Wipes based on Precision B2B market share unit sales data, 12 months ending April 2024. When used as directed on soap scum and greasy particulate soil.

5 United States Environmental Protection Agency "About the Environmentally Preferable Purchasing Program ". May 2024. Accessed July 17, 2024.

SOURCE CloroxPro