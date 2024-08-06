Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Launches The 2024 Youth Art Contest: Igniting Young Minds Against Stomach Cancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DDF uses creative expression to inspire the next generation of patient advocates.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is excited to announce the return of the 2024 Youth Art Contest. This annual initiative encourages young artists under the age of 18 to their creativity while raising awareness about stomach cancer, a cause passionately championed by the late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman.

To learn more and apply for the 2024 Youth Art Contest, visit

Continue Reading

Starting on September 1, 2024, DDF invites young artists and photographers to submit their original works for a chance to be featured in DDF's line of blank greeting cards. These cards help support DDF's mission to find a cure for stomach cancer, with proceeds benefiting research, education, and support for patients, families, and caregivers.

"We are thrilled to engage young artists in such a meaningful way," said Andrea Eidelman, CEO of DDF. "This annual contest not only fosters creativity but also educates and inspires the next generation to contribute to the fight against stomach cancer."

Each year, participants are encouraged to explore various artistic mediums, including modern digital and AI-generated techniques, to create original art and photography to capture the theme of a world free from gastric cancer. Selected artworks will be featured on DDF's greeting cards, accompanied by a brief biography and photo of the artist. Winners will also receive a $100 scholarship for their efforts. All submissions, as digital scans, should be emailed to [email protected] by October 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Detailed guidelines and more information can be found at

.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]



SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer