Amodio & Co Real Brokers $2.6M Sale Of 27,486 SF Office Building At 560 Saw Mill Road, West Haven, CT

After extensive renovations the existing office building will become a destination Spa.

- Frank Amodio, SrWEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amodio & Co Real Estate is pleased to announce the $2.6 million sale of the 27,486 SF office building located at 560 Saw Mill Road, West Haven, CT to Connecticut headquartered, Xue Guang Wan.The office building was formerly an educational use and will, after extensive renovations become iSpa Haven, a high-end automated spa. The 2.36 acre property has 283' frontage on I-95 with 107,900 ADT average daily traffic.Frank Amodio, Sr., CCIM of Amodio & Co Real Estate represented the seller, Oyster River Realty, LLC in this transaction.According to Frank Amodio, Sr., CCIM,“Amodio used comprehensive and unique marketing to generate extensive interest inthe property with scores of inquiries and eight all-cash offers.”Amodio & Co Real Estate is a commercial real estate firm, which handles all aspects of real estate including brokerage, financing, management and development of commercial property. Its team of experienced industry experts offers market solutions for buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants. Amodio provides expert advice and services with effective solutions to its real estate engagements. Based in Farmington, CT, with a nationwide reach.The building is adjacent to a busy commercial sector. Abundant parking is directly adjacent to the building with walking distance to restaurants, lodging, park recreation, retail, etc.Situated just southwest of New Haven (pop. 124,000) and numerous cultural resources like Yale's Art Gallery, museums, libraries and theaters. Within commuting distance to Hartford (42 miles), New York City (78 miles), and Boston (141 miles) by car, bus, or train.###

