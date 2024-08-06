Announcing The You Match Them (YMT) Dating App: A New Approach To Online Dating

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) London, UK – Tired of dating apps driven by cold algorithms and impersonal AI? With“You Match Them (YMT)”, real people become matchmakers. After a successful soft launch on June 17, 2024, the You Match Them dating app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Play marketplace.

A New Era in Dating

You Match Them (YMT) breaks away from conventional dating app norms by leveraging the collective instincts of real people. Instead of depending solely on algorithms, YMT allows users to play matchmaker, turning online dating into an interactive, community-driven experience.

How It Works

With YMT, users seeking a date don't have to endlessly swipe through profiles. Instead, they let other users vote on their potential matches instinctively within 15 seconds. Users can participate in the matchmaking process by voting“Yes” or“No” on potential couples, helping to determine who gets to connect. Anyone over 18 can join in the fun, whether they're seeking a date or just enjoy playing matchmaker.

Beyond the matchmaking game, YMT offers engaging features designed to enhance the user experience. Members with active dating profiles earn YMT Credits by helping other members find their matches. These credits can be used to purchase YMT Boosts, which increase the visibility of the members' dating profiles to other users and speed up the matching process.



Community-Powered Matchmaking : Users vote on potential matches, creating a balanced and democratic approach to finding connections.

International Connectivity : The app enables members to connect with singles from diverse cultures and backgrounds worldwide.

Engaging Experience : The gamified matchmaking process rewards participants with YMT Credits, enhancing the overall user experience. Accessibility : The app is free to use for those who enjoy matchmaking, with premium options available for users seeking enhanced features.

Key FeaturesAvailability

You Match Them is now accessible on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Interested users can visit You Match Them's website to download the app or search for“You Match Them dating app” on their preferred platform.

About You Match Them (YMT)

The You Match Them (YMT) mission is to improve online dating by putting human intuition back at the centre of matchmaking.

