(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nathan Nelson, Managing Director and Partner ADAPTOVATE USA

Logo for ADAPTOVATE

Fiscal Year 2024 revenue (end June 30th) jumped 36% year-on-year on strong growth primarily from the energy, hotel/tourism, services and non-profit sectors.

- Nathan NelsonLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptovate LLC announces record revenue for FY 2024. Fiscal Year 2024 revenue (end June 30th) jumped 36% year-on-year on strong growth primarily from the energy, hotel/tourism, services and non-profit sectors. Adaptovate LLC is the US division of the strategy delivery and people performance consulting firm, ADAPTOVATE Global."In an increasingly competitive environment, the consulting industry as a whole is forecast to experience modest growth in 2024. We continue to outpace market growth spurred on by the unique capabilities we bring to our clients to help them define and shape their most transformative initiatives," said Nate Nelson, US Managing Director and Partner.Alan Trivedi, US Partner added, "We couldn't be prouder of the work that we are doing to help our clients shift the way that they work. Particularly, we see our clients leaning in on the growing trends of working in a hybrid, Human-AI ecosystem, and the shift to sustainable business practices."Adaptovate LLC has recently won two prestigious awards: Best Places to Work in Orange County from the Orange County Business Journal and Best Consulting Firms for Management Consulting from Vault. "These accolades reflect our commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment," said Sonya Doshi, North America Senior People & Culture Business Partner. "Our team's dedication to excellence and client success continues to drive our achievements and set us apart in the industry."Adaptovate partners with organizations worldwide to navigate changing market conditions and meet sophisticated customer demands through transformation at scale. Specializing in sectors such as energy and utilities, mining, government, retail, tourism, health, and financial services, Adaptovate believes in the power of continuous adaptation and innovation for sustained success. The firm has a proven track record of delivering agile at scale transformations, embedding new ways of working supported by cultural change.Adaptovate is a business agility firm, with ten offices globally, including Los Angeles, Dallas and Toronto in North America.For further information reach out to us via our phone numbers on the front page of or reach out to Nathan Nelson, Managing Director and Partner, USA.Nathan NelsonManaging Director and PartnerUSA...

Nathan Nelson

ADAPTOVATE

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube