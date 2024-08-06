(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lang Realty's Michaela Marcus' Ollie won the "Cutest Dog Contest."

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LANG REALTY HOSTS SUCCESSFUL OUTDOOR YAPPY HOUR

IN SUPPORT OF TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE

Lang Realty recently hosted a successful Outdoor Yappy Hour event at its corporate office in Boca Raton. The event brought together more than 30 agents and their furry friends for an evening of fun, camaraderie, and charity, all in support of Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Agents arrived with their beloved dogs, each making a minimum donation of $20 to participate. These contributions, along with additional funds raised, were donated to Tri-County Animal Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to saving animals in distress and providing them with a haven.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of a dog psychic, who offered readings for an additional $20 donation. This unique experience added an extra layer of enjoyment for the attendees and their pets, while also raising more funds for the rescue organization.

While the dogs enjoyed delicious pet treats and water, the agents mingled and relaxed with wine, beer, and light bites. The Outdoor Yappy Hour provided a perfect setting for agents to socialize, network, and unwind with their dogs in a friendly and welcoming environment.

“This event was a wonderful opportunity for our agents to come together and support a cause that is near and dear to our hearts,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“Tri-County Animal Rescue does incredible work in our community, and we are proud to contribute to their mission. The success of this event demonstrates our agents' generosity and commitment to giving back.”

About Lang Realty:

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 300 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

