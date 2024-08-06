B Technology, LLC Achieves Prestigious SBA 8(A) Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B Technology, LLC is proud to announce its recent certification in the US Small Business Administration's (SBA) esteemed 8(a) Business Development Program. (Capability Sheet ) This certification marks a significant milestone in B Technology's growth journey, offering new opportunities for contracting and business development.B Technology, LLC, established in 2017, specializes in IT support services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. The company is built on a foundation of an employee-first approach, ensuring a motivated and happy workforce, which has resulted in a remarkable 99% retention rate and exceptional customer satisfaction. Their dedication to understanding and exceeding customer expectations, coupled with strategic partnerships with top vendors and teams, enables B Technology to provide innovative and optimized IT solutions that meet client objectives.“We are proud of this milestone accomplishment. It came at a great time as we have been diligently working to build new strategic partnerships and expand our footprint in the federal marketplace. This certification enables access to specialized resources which strengthen our ability to compete effectively in the American economy while continuously meeting the critical needs of clients that B Technology has become known for,” said Stephanie Miller, CEO/President of B Technology, LLC.The 8(a) certification offers participants the opportunity to compete for the program's sole-source and competitive set-aside contracts. The government authorizes sole-source contracts to 8(a) participants for up to $7 million for manufacturing-related acquisitions and $4.5 million for all other acquisitions.Headquartered in Austin, Texas, B Technology, LLC, is a customer-focused and strategically partnered IT firm committed to delivering innovative IT solutions through exceptional industry expertise and a relentless focus on results. B Technology's certifications include ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, and CMMI® Maturity Level 2 SVC.

