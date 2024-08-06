Flexrule Recognized In Gartner's New Market Guide For Decision Intelligence Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule® has been featured in Gartner's new

Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms , an acknowledgment that further cements FlexRule's position as a leading solution in the Decision Intelligence space.

In his

announcement , David Pidsley, Senior Director of Research, Analytics & AI at Gartner, explained that Decision Intelligence Platforms (DIPs) are executing strategies that are less data-driven and increasingly informed by a decision-centric approach.

"[Decision Intelligence Platforms] are the Swiss Army knives of the DI world, bringing together multiple data sets, analytics, and AI techniques in a composable manner. Organizations can reimagine decision-making processes in the increasingly complex, disruptive, and competitive business landscape with the help of DIPs."

In the same announcement, David Pidsley shares key features and capabilities that Decision Intelligence Platforms need to offer, which reflect FlexRule's core capabilities.



Collaboration across decision modeling, execution, and monitoring

Design, orchestration, execution, management, and evaluation of decision models

Composite AI - multi-model methods to leverage multiple techniques, such as Machine Learning, Business Rules, Optimization, etc... in automating complex business decisions. Using a wide range of logic-based techniques in an integrated and unified platform

The launch of Gartner's Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms is an important milestone for the Decision Intelligence discipline. It reflects both the market's desire to address the challenges and shortcomings of established practices and the growth and maturity of the Decision Intelligence software category.

Arash Aghlara, Founder and CEO of FlexRule, welcomes Gartner's increased focus on Decision Intelligence:

"The core foundation of Decision Intelligence is decision modeling and management which we've been doing successfully for quite some years using Decision-Centric Approach® . But with the emergence of Decision Intelligence, it becomes more critical for organizations to make sure they can leverage the best practices across industries over the years from the best of the best, the practitioners and subject matter experts (SMEs) of their fields. That's why in our latest version of our platform ("FlexRule O") we have the DMN Conformance Level 3.

In addition to full implementation of DMN, FlexRule's Decision Intelligence Platform (DIP) provides advanced orchestration and integrated Machine Learning capabilities for training and execution of ML models. This unified and integrated approach in DIP platforms along with DMN conformance makes sure our customers have seamless experience to manage and automate complex business decisions and deliver read business values to their organizations."

FlexRule remains one step ahead of other vendors listed in Gartner's guide. In August, a new version of the platform, FlexRule® O will be officially announced, introducing the

Decision Model and NotationTM (DMNTM) Conformance Level 3 (CL3) standard, which represents the highest level of decision model maturity and execution in the industry.

By implementing an

"Open" Decision Intelligence Platform

(Open DIP), organizations can access the wide range of capabilities and techniques identified by Gartner without the risks and limitations imposed by closed, proprietary solutions.

To learn more, register to attend a webinar announcing FlexRule® O on Thursday, August 8, 2024:

FlexRule® is on a mission to empower all leaders; Business, Operation and IT in organizations to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions in changing environments.

FlexRule® provides both the Open Decision Intelligence Platform guided by the methodology called Decision-Centric Approach® to empower organizations to adapt their business decisions in changing environments effectively and efficiently. With an innovative and future-thinking approach, FlexRule® reduces the complexity of technology and makes these advanced decision-making technologies more accessible to everyone in the organization.

