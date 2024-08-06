Student Transportation Of America Southeast Regional Maintenance Director Named A '2024 Garage Star' By School Transportation News

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harvey Hawkins recognized for his passion, community stewardship and excellence

as a fleet management professional

WALL, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student of America (STA), a leader in school transportation, safety, and fleet services, is proud to announce that Harvey Hawkins, STA's Regional Maintenance Director for the Southeast Region, has been named a "2024 Garage Star" by School Transportation News (STN). This prestigious recognition, now in its 9th year, honors fleet management professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership skills in their bus garages and local community.

"Harvey is a true embodiment of our company's values. His passion for excellence, commitment to safety and ability to foster a collaborative work environment have significantly contributed to our success in the Southeast Region," said Pete Conway, VP of Operations for the Southeast Region at STA. "He's become an invaluable asset to the STA team over the years both motivating his colleagues and demonstrating by example. We're excited to see Harvey get this national recognition and are grateful that STN continues to host this award program each year."

STN featured the "2024 Garage Star" honorees in the

August edition of School Transportation News. Editors evaluated company nominations and used a 10-point criteria to determine the top winners.

With a wealth of knowledge gained from 36 years in pupil transportation, Hawkins has quickly become an integral part of STA's fleet operations since joining the company in 2017. His current day-to-day responsibilities include overseeing maintenance operations across seven locations within the Southeast, managing a team of six shop managers and 32 technicians. His proactive approach to training and development has been instrumental in navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent mechanic shortage.

Hawkins helps to ensure the optimal performance of 1,295 school buses and 200 district vehicles. Under his leadership, STA has implemented an updated preventive maintenance program and improved lighting and tooling in the shops. These enhancements have not only increased efficiency but also boosted employee morale. Hawkins has also streamlined the parts inventory and purchasing process, leveraging technology to reduce on-hand stock and maintain a 90-day turnaround.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition from School Transportation News," said Hawkins. "In all my years in student transportation, I've always welcomed the opportunity to work amongst a dedicated team, share knowledge and leverage experiences. My colleagues and I are contributing to the safe transportation of students every day and we are fully committed to this responsibility."

For each finalist, STN evaluated community involvement, credentials, industry development, leadership, level of responsibility, time spent on the job, training capability, regulatory agency communications and value to the transportation program. STN recognized a total of ten individuals.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit

