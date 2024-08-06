Tampa Tops List Of Most Desirable U.S. Cities In New Survey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clever surveyed 1,000 Americans to determine which cities and states they consider the best - and worst - places to call home.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans say Tampa is the most desirable city in the United States, while Florida is the most sought-after state, according to a new survey

from Clever Real Estate , a St. Louis-based real estate company.

Nearly one-fourth of survey respondents (23%) listed Tampa among their top five cities to live in, with its ranking rising from No. 10 in 2022 to No. 2 in 2023 before securing the top spot this year.

What makes a city or state desirable?

What could convince you to move to a different city or state?

35% of Americans say Florida is one of the top five states to live in, with three cities ranking in the top 10 metros: Tampa (No. 1), Orlando (No. 5), and Miami (No. 10).

Meanwhile, California, the most desirable state in 2023, fell to second place, with only 28% of respondents naming it among their top states.

Americans cite low crime rates (68%), affordable housing and living costs (66%), and good weather (62%) as key factors for a desirable place to live.

On the other hand, high crime (73%), high housing and living costs (65%), and high taxes (62%) are major deterrents.

Of the 50 most-populous U.S. metros, Americans say the 10 most desirable are:

Tampa, FLCharlotte, NCVirginia Beach, VANashville, TNOrlando, FLRaleigh, NCAtlanta, GADenver, COLas Vegas, NVMiami, FL

Conversely, the 10

least desirable cities are:

Washington, D.C.New York, NYSan Francisco, CAChicago, ILDetroit, MILos Angeles, CABaltimore, MDBirmingham, ALAtlanta, GABuffalo, NY

Amid political fatigue and soaring living costs, Washington, D.C., was named the least desirable city for the second consecutive year, with 33% of Americans considering it one of the five worst cities to live in - up from 20% in 2023.

The survey found that the most desirable states are Florida, California, Texas, Hawaii, and New York, while the least desirable are California, New York, Alaska, Alabama, and Texas, highlighting Americans' divided opinions.

Overall, 73% of Americans like where they live, but 84% could be convinced to move. Over half (59%) are frustrated with their city or state, and 43% feel embarrassed by their state. However, 50% say they couldn't afford to relocate to a better location.

Read the full report at:

