Sandiola Reaches $5MM In Reimbursement Recaptured For Independent, Community Hospitals

ENCINITAS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandiola proudly announces reaching $5MM in recaptured reimbursement for its client base. This milestone took place on the eve of the company's 2nd year anniversary, July 31, 2024. Working closely with the clients' Clinical Documentation Integrity and/or Coding teams, Sandiola has been able to ensure patient acuity is accurately captured and the clients are receiving full and accurate reimbursement for the care they providing to their patients.

Vinnie Whibbs, CEO at Sandiola, expressed excitement about achieving this client milestone, stating, "It brings our team much happiness to help our customers in such a quantifiable and meaningful way. Every patient in every community deserves access to high-quality, compassionate care. To ensure this happens, hospitals need to receive full reimbursement for the care they are providing. Capturing every rightfully earned dollar is essential to ensuring independent, community hospitals not only survive but thrive. It's a pleasure to serve our clients and the communities they serve."

About Sandiola:

Sandiola specializes in improving financial performance and quality outcomes for independent, community hospitals by addressing Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) staffing challenges. Sandiola provides Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) services along with chart prioritization workflow technology to help ensure patient acuity is accurately captured and hospitals receive full reimbursement. Operating on a contingency basis, Sandiola guarantees no cost if additional reimbursement is not secured. With tailored services catering to the unique needs of each client, Sandiola's rapid 30-day implementation, real-time training, and seamless integration underscore its commitment to collaborative success. Hospitals choose Sandiola for enhanced financial performance and outstanding customer service.

