Mollie Stone's Markets Appoints Elliott Stone To Chief Operating Officer

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 -- Mollie Stone's Markets, a leading independent family-owned grocery operator in the Bay Area, is pleased to announce the promotion of Elliott Stone to Chief Operating Officer. With over 19 years of experience working in all aspects of the family business, Elliott, son of company founder Mike Stone, will oversee daily operations focused on maintaining and extending Mollie Stone's commitment to top quality products, exceptional customer services and community commitment.

Elliott Stone

"Elliott's experience, record of innovation and commitment to product quality and customer service make him the clear choice to help lead Mollie Stone's into the future," said Mike Stone, CEO. "As a family run business, Elliott uniquely understands that our name is on the door and maintaining our commitment to staff and customers is at the heart of every decision we make."

"Growing up in this family and spending my life involved with and working in these stores, I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for what my father has built and the fantastic team we have assembled throughout this organization," said Elliott Stone. "I am honored and humbled by this new role, and I will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the values that have made us a trusted name in the community."

Elliott Stone's experience includes leading management teams as well as serving as General Manager for the past 5 years.

He has a B.S. in Business from Arizona State and graduated from the USC Food Industry Management Program.

Mollie Stone's Markets has long been known for its commitment to fresh, local, and organic products, as well as its dedication to community involvement and sustainability. With Elliott stepping into the COO role, the company is poised to continue its tradition of excellence while adapting to the evolving needs of its customers. Elliott will be filling the shoes of Steve Stamos who is retiring after 32 years of dedicated service to the Mollie Stone's family and over 48 years to the industry. Mike Stone added, "We will miss Steve, but at the same time wish him all the best in the future and life after Mollie Stone's."

About Mollie Stone's Markets

Founded in 1986, Mollie Stone's Markets is a family-owned, union grocery chain with 9 locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service, with a focus on fresh, local, and organic offerings. Mollie Stone's Markets is also deeply involved in the communities it serves, supporting local organizations and initiatives.

