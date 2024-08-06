Orange County United Way Partners with Karma Wallet to Enable Easier Donations.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) United Way Celebrates 100th Anniversary and Karma Wallet Donations Go Towards Greater Community Impact

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, an ethical fintech platform, today announced its partnership with Orange County United Way, a nonprofit based in Southern California, to offer the Karma Wallet Membership to its supporters, creating a new for the organization to seamlessly receive donations.

The Karma Wallet Membership includes the Karma Wallet Card*, a reloadable prepaid debit card, and offers up to 20% cashback** with thousands of ethical brands while providing rewards for shopping on the DoneGood marketplace. The Karma Wallet platform also educates consumers about the social and environmental impact of the companies they transact with, helping them shop with brands aligned to their values and enabling them to take action with their dollars. On average, people using the Karma Wallet Card earn $300 cashback a year.***

Nonprofits who work with Karma Wallet are able to offer either a branded or non-branded card via a unique link that comes with a discounted annual membership fee. Cardholders can then automatically allocate a portion of their cashback received to Orange County United Way. Through this partnership, Orange County United Way will now receive a quarterly donation based on the purchases of their supporters.

"We are so grateful for new partnerships, especially ones with socially conscious missions, like Karma Wallet," said Susan B. Parks, President and CEO of Orange County United Way. "As an organization that focuses on improving lives for our neighbors in need, we believe in empowering people to do good-and the Karma Wallet Membership will do just that."

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Orange County United Way relies substantially on donations to support their efforts. Proceeds from the Karma Wallet Card will further fund their community-impact programs, which empower Orange County residents and address critical local issues such as ending homelessness, improving family financial security, ensuring students succeed, and connecting vulnerable residents to the health and human resource services they need. 2024 marks Orange County United Way's centennial, celebrating 100 years of impact in their community.

"Karma Wallet exists to help consumers answer the question, 'Am I shopping with the right brands?' By partnering with nonprofits, we can also help them answer the question, 'What more can I do to help causes I care deeply for?'" said Jayant Khadilkar, co-founder and CEO of Karma Wallet. "We are proud to partner with Orange County United Way, an organization that seeks to improve the lives of the people they serve and we look forward to driving more funding to their programs."

*The Karma Wallet Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The Karma Wallet Visa Prepaid Card is powered by Marqeta The Karma Wallet Visa Prepaid Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

**This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Up to 20% cashback with eligible brands.

***$300 cashback earned per year on average with an average $500 monthly spent.

About Karma Wallet

is a financial ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge technology and data to give consumers the power to create change in the world with every single purchase. Through the Karma Wallet Card, a prepaid reloadable debit card, members can earn cashback for sustainable shopping and automatically donate to nonprofits with select purchases. Through the DoneGood marketplace, consumers can shop with 140+ ethical brands that are building a better future.

