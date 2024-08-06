'Emigrante Podcast' Highlights Martha Llamas' Path To Prosperity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Emigrante Podcast,' hosted by

Ronal Delgado , is quickly gaining traction for its compelling narratives of immigrant resilience and success. One of its

standout episodes features the remarkable story of

Martha Llamas , a successful entrepreneur and passionate advocate for immigrant rights and small business prosperity.

A Journey of Inspiration

Ronal Delgado & Martha Llamas

Emigrante Podcast Youtube channel

Continue Reading

Martha Llamas discovered the 'Emigrante Podcast' through her close friend, Ronal Delgado. They met at the "Unity in Hope Leadership" event supporting

Kari Lake , where Ronal was deeply moved by the discussions. This inspiration led him to pursue a long-held dream of creating a podcast dedicated to the stories of immigrants. Just a month later, Ronal invited Martha to share her journey on his podcast.

In her interview, Martha recounts her incredible journey with her mother fleeing domestic violence to the United States. From

Guadalajara, Jalisco , they moved to the U.S. when she was just 11 years old growing up in

Phoenix, Arizona . Her mother faced numerous challenges, including working multiple jobs to support her family.

At 17, Martha entered into a relationship with an older man, seeking stability but instead experiencing severe

domestic abuse . She shared harrowing details of her ordeal, including being shot and physically restrained by her abuser. Martha's turning point came when she defended herself with a gun to protect her children, ultimately leading to her abuser fleeing.

From Janitor to Business Owner

After escaping the abusive relationship, Martha found work at a cleaning company. Through unwavering determination and hard work, she climbed the ranks from cleaner to manager and eventually purchased her own cleaning business, a Jani-King franchise . By 2005, Martha had successfully expanded her business, employing over 60 people. Her story is a testament to resilience, self-reliance, and the relentless pursuit of the American dream.

Martha continues to advocate for immigrant rights and

small business prosperity , emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and hard work. Through the 'Emigrante Podcast,' Martha aims to inspire others to believe in the American dream and work towards it with dedication.

Join the Community

Martha invites everyone to subscribe to the YouTube channel of the 'Emigrante Podcast'. By subscribing, viewers can learn about the beautiful stories of today's immigrants and support the conservative Latino community. Martha and Ronal's mission is to showcase the power of personal transformation and the importance of preserving the values that make America great.

For more information, please visit

the Emigrante Podcast on YouTube and the

Martha Llamas

official website.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, "Get help! Be safe!" Call the

National Domestic Violence Hotline

at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Contact: Martha Llamas

Email: [email protected]



Phone: 480-577-9574

SOURCE Martha Llamas