Global Pest Control Market Is Expected To Be Valued At USD 48.21 Billion By 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

The sector is poised for significant growth driven by factors such as evolving climatic conditions, rising pest populations, and increasing awareness of pest-related health risks. The market for pest control is predicted to expand globally as a result of increased human illness instances, growing pest populations, and changing climate circumstances. This market is anticipated to benefit from new initiatives, enhanced government backing, and the integrated pest control sector. Industries are being impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic and lockdowns, but the market for pest management is anticipated to be mostly unaffected. Due to rising awareness and the adoption of hygienic practices, the market is anticipated to rise at a significant rate in the upcoming years. Global behemoths like Truly Nolen and Rollins Inc. are introducing new services to better assist their clients in this time of distress. In April 2020, Truly Nolen, for instance, introduced a disinfection and sanitisation service named "TRULY Sanitised". Click Here to Get Sample Copy: #request-a-sample Market Dynamics 1. Drivers of Market Growth A major worry for society is the increase of vector-borne illnesses including dengue, malaria, yellow fever, and Zika virus fever. Over 17% of infectious illnesses are vector-borne, and they account for over 7,000 fatalities every year. Intense pest control services are becoming more and more necessary as illnesses linked to pests are spreading. It is anticipated that as people become more knowledgeable about chemical, mechanical, and biological treatments and how affordable they are, the market for pest control services would expand. Changing Climatic Conditions: The increase in global temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns contribute to the proliferation of pest populations. Warmer climates provide ideal breeding conditions for pests, thus driving the demand for effective pest control solutions. Rising Urbanization: Rapid urbanization and industrialization are leading to increased pest infestations in both residential and commercial properties. This urban sprawl is generating a higher need for pest management services to mitigate health and economic risks. Awareness of Vector-Borne Diseases: The rising prevalence of diseases transmitted by pests, such as malaria, dengue, and the Zika virus, is fueling demand for pest control solutions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vector-borne diseases account for over 17% of all communicable diseases, causing more than 700,000 deaths annually. Innovation in Pest Control Methods: The development and adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) programs, along with advancements in biocontrol agents and pest control software, are bolstering market growth. These methods are less toxic and more sustainable compared to traditional chemical pesticides. 2. Market Trends Smart and Sustainable Pest Control Measures: The industry is witnessing a shift towards smart and sustainable pest control solutions. Biocontrol agents, which are natural predators of pests, are gaining popularity due to their lower toxicity and environmental impact. Additionally, the use of pest control software such as PestPac and PestRoutes is enhancing data collection and solution accuracy. Government Support and Regulations: Increasing government initiatives to support IPM and stricter regulations on chemical pesticides are expected to influence market dynamics positively. These regulations aim to ensure safer and more environmentally friendly pest control practices. 3. Market Challenges Stringent Regulatory Scenario: The pest control industry faces challenges due to stringent regulations governing pesticide approval and use. Regulatory bodies like the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enforce rigorous approval processes, which can hinder market growth. Training and Expertise Shortages: In some developing regions, the lack of well-trained pest management professionals poses a challenge to the effective implementation of pest control measures. Report Link Click Here: Market Segmentation 1. By Pest Type

Insects: Insects, including mosquitoes, ants, and termites, are the primary focus of pest control efforts due to their rapid reproduction and significant impact on health and agriculture.

Rodents: Rodent control is crucial for preventing damage to properties and reducing health risks associated with rodents. Others: This category includes various pests that do not fall into the primary categories but still pose risks. 2. By Method

Chemical Control: Despite its effectiveness and affordability, chemical control is facing challenges due to its toxicity and increasing regulations.

Mechanical Control: This method involves physical barriers and traps to manage pest populations. Biological Control: The use of natural predators and biocontrol agents is expected to grow rapidly due to its environmentally friendly approach. 3. By Application

Residential: The residential segment is growing due to increasing pest infestations in homes and heightened awareness of health risks.

Commercial: The commercial sector, including offices, malls, and hospitals, is driven by the need for maintaining hygiene and preventing economic losses. Industrial: Industrial applications focus on protecting large facilities and minimizing pest-related damage. Regional Insights 1. North America: Holding the largest market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance due to high awareness of pest-related health risks and the presence of major market players. 2. Europe: The European market is anticipated to grow due to climate change and the presence of significant players. The region is also adapting to new pest control technologies and regulations. 3. Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market is in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing consumer spending. Countries like China and India present significant opportunities for market expansion. To know an additional revised 2024 list of market players, request a sample report: #request-a-sample Key Industry Players The pest control market is highly fragmented with numerous players. Leading companies include:

Rentokil Initial Plc. (UK)

Rollins Inc. (US)

Terminix International Company L.P. (US)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (US)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Anticimex (Sweden) Bayer AG (Germany) Recent Developments

Company Development Impact Terminix International Company Terminix, a major player in the pest control market, introduced "EcoShield," a new eco-friendly pest control service. This service focuses on using non-toxic and environmentally safe methods to manage pest populations while minimizing ecological impact. High Ecolab Inc. Ecolab announced the launch of "BioGuard," an advanced biological pest management system. This system leverages natural predators and biocontrol agents to target and eliminate pest populations in commercial and industrial settings, emphasizing sustainability and reduced chemical use. Moderate Anticimex Group Anticimex Group acquired PestPro, a leading pest control company in Thailand, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian market. This acquisition aligns with Anticimex's strategy to enhance its presence in rapidly growing markets across Asia. Low Bayer AG Bayer AG launched "Vynyty Orchard," a new pest control product designed specifically for fruit and nut crops. Formulated with advanced pheromone technology, this product aims to provide effective pest management while protecting valuable crops from infestation. Moderate Rollins Inc. Rollins Inc. entered into a partnership with EcoPest Solutions to offer sustainable pest management services. This collaboration focuses on integrating green technologies and practices into traditional pest control methods to meet growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly solutions. Low

Market Segmentation:

By Pest Type



Insects

Termites

Rodents Others

By Method



Chemical

Mechanical Biological

By Application



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By Region



North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of the MEA)

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

