Canadian Brand's Innovative Hologram Experience Brings Athletes To Headquarters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces a collaboration with Toronto-based immersive Experiential MarketingTM agency XMC to create an extraordinary holographic experience for a leading brand.



From late July to August 2024, employees at the brand's Ontario-based headquarters will interact with life-size holograms of renowned Canadian competing in Paris. These holograms, brought to life through an interactive kiosk, aim to deliver memorable experiences and enable the brand's employees to connect with these celebrated athletes in a unique way despite the physical distance.

“We're thrilled to bring this activation to life, showcasing some of Canada's best athletes through life-size holograms to our client's employees,” said Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT.“The technology fosters meaningful connections and memorable experiences, enhancing engagement even when physical presence isn't possible. We're honored to support our client in this innovative endeavor.”

This interactive hologram experience emphasizes the brand's commitment to enhancing employee engagement and illustrates how technology can bridge geographical distances, bringing people closer together in remarkable ways.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

