Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Report 2024

The Business Research Company's Backlight LED Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The backlight LED market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.85 billion in 2023 to $0.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline in the historic period can be attributed to covid Impact, and russia ukraine war impact.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The backlight LED market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The decline in the forecast period can be attributed to high cost of production, and high Price.

Growth Driver Of The Backlight LED Market

The growth of consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the backlight LED going forward. Consumer electronics (CE) refers to any electronic equipment meant to be bought and employed by end users or consumers for non-commercial or professional reasons daily. It comprises mobile phones, PCs, tablets, televisions, and DVD players, among other things. Backlight LEDs are used in consumer electronics to provide the light that allows the display to be seen and shines through the pixels to create the image.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the backlight LED market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NICHIA CORPORATION, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Epistar Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM GmbH.

Major companies operating in the backlight LED market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as backlight master drives, to provide reliable services to customers. Backlight master drive is a proprietary display technology that uses a combination of a direct backlight LED array composed of thousands of independently controllable lighting zones.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Small-Sized Backlight LED, Mid And Large Sized Backlight LED

2) By Color: Red LED, White LED, RGB LED

3) By Application: Phone, Television, Computer, Instruments, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the backlight LED market in 2023. North America is the second-largest region in the backlight LED market report. The regions covered in the backlight led market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Backlight LED Market Definition

A light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device that emits light as an electrical current pass through it. LED-backlit displays use TFT LCD (thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display) technologies that offer reduced energy consumption, better contrast and brightness, a greater color range, a more rapid response to changes in the scene, and photorefractive effects.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Backlight LED Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on backlight LED market size, backlight LED market drivers and trends, backlight LED market major players, backlight LED competitors' revenues, backlight LED market positioning, and backlight LED market growth across geographies.

