Starmax Release S5 And GTL2 Fitness Trackers: Tailored For Different Needs

GTL2 Tracker - New Approach to Health

Starmax S5 (Gen5) Fitness Tracker

Starmax launches new S5 and GTL2 fitness trackers for different user groups, with enhanced batteries, advanced tracking, and diverse features.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starmax is excited to announce the release of two New Fitness Tracker, the S5 (5th Generation) and GTL2 models. These latest additions bring significant upgrades, including larger battery capacities, enhanced chipsets and sensors, more new features, and increased accuracy in heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.Each model caters to different user needs, with the S5 focusing on streamlined fitness tracking and the GTL2 providing a comprehensive suite of features for a more active lifestyle. Both fitness trackers are now officially on sale and can be pre-ordered directly through the Starmax sales team.“Our new S5 and GTL2 fitness trackers reflect our commitment to combining innovation, functionality, and style in the realm of health and fitness technology,” said Cynthia L., Marketing Manager at Starmax Technology.“And these two models are designed and positioned differently to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”S5 Fitness Tracker: Streamlined Your WorkoutsThe latest iteration in Starmax's hot-selling series, the S5 Fitness Tracker, continues to embody the theme of“Streamline Your Workout.” Designed for fitness enthusiasts who value simple and efficient workouts, the S5 includes 16 key sports tracking modes to meet the needs of the most frequent exercises.With an upgraded 145mAh battery, users enjoy extended battery life to cover all-day activities without frequent recharges. Its compact body design ensures comfort and lightweight wearing, and the simple interaction of the single-touch key allows for straightforward operation, suitable for people who prioritize simple operation and core fitness tracking features.Key Features:. Single-touch control screen for easy operations. Lightweight and compact design, 9 strap colors available. Supports steps, calories, distance and more daily activities tracking. 16 sports modes cover frequent-used exercises. Enhanced health monitoring, heart rate, skin temperature, SpO2, sleep, etc.. 145mAh battery capacity, up to 10 days of battery life for all-day wearGTL2 Fitness Tracker: New Approach to HealthDifferent from the S5 model, the GTL2 model is designed for users looking for a comprehensive health and lifestyle device. It is an all-in-one fitness tracker with over 100 sports modes, advanced health and fitness tracking features, and overall health insights.The powerful 200mAh battery provides up to 10 days of daily use, supporting basic health monitoring and smart life assistants throughout the day. Equipped with a 1.47-inch full-touch HD screen and a touch-sensitive side button, the GTL2 fitness tracker offers better and faster user interaction experience. It is perfect for fitness enthusiasts who engage in a wide range of fitness activities and require more advanced features.Key Features:. 1.47-inch full-touch screen, touch-sensitive side button for enhanced user experience. Lightweight and thin body, 2 frame colors and 4 strap colors available. More than 100 sports modes to cover as many fitness activities as possible. Advanced health tracking capabilities, heart rate, blood oxygen, HRV stress, women's health, etc.. Multiple life-assist features, including event reminder, smart notifications, call reminders, etc.. 200mAh battery capacity, up to 10 days of battery life, supporting increased functionalityAvailability and ServicesThe S5 (5th Generation) Fitness Tracker is available in 9 strap colors; and the GTL2 Fitness Tracker comes with a default black frame and four strap color options: Black, White, Blue, and Pink. Additionally, a special GTL2 edition with a Rose Gold frame is available. For more color requirements, please contact the Starmax Sales Team.Starmax Technology provides an array of OEM and ODM customization options ranging from strap color, logo engraving, APP customization, custom watch face, etc., making it ideal for gifting, online, and retail markets. We also offer advanced customization services, such as Bluetooth connectivity, SDK development, and app UI customization, to meet the different needs of customers in various industries.For further customization details, please consult the Starmax Sales Team via the form below. Comprehensive information and detailed specifications of the new S5 (5th Generation) and GTL2 fitness tracker can be found on the product page.About Starmax TechnologyEstablished in 2015, Starmax is a leading smart watch manufacturer with over 8 years of experience in R&D, design, and manufacturing. Based in Shenzhen, China, our team has over 450 staff dedicated to creating innovative products, including hardware engineers, software programmers, application developers, and Ul designers. We're ISO9001 certified and have passed the BSCI social responsibility audit. Our products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide, and we work with many international retailers and buyers. In addition, we provide efficient logistics and fast delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.For more information about Starmax Technology and its smart watch products, please visit istarmax.

