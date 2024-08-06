Historic Dedication Of America's Tallest Freestanding Marble Sculpture, August 17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Installation of Lady Kindness in Northeastern Ohio

Historic dedication planned for America's tallest freestanding marble sculpture and the world's largest robotically carved marble sculpture.

- Dr. Farid NaffahCORTLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, August 17, the tallest freestanding marble sculpture in America and the world's largest marble sculpture to be robotically carved will be dedicated and unveiled in Northeastern Ohio. Created and commissioned by Dr. Farid Naffah, MD, the sculpture, known as Lady Kindness , took more than six years to complete from conception to installation. The historic dedication will take place at the“Evening Under the Stars” annual fundraiser event at the Cadobaz Estate, Bazetta Township, Cortland, Ohio starting at 5 pm. The evening will include a proclamation from the Ohio Attorney General, as well as a 50-piece orchestra, with classical pianist Halida Dinova, a dedicated art exhibit hosted by Natasha Turovsky, and fine dining.The creation of Lady Kindness blends classical techniques with state-of-the-art methods. Naffah worked with local and international artisans to bring his vision to life. Through meticulous feedback, a life-sized clay model was created in Ohio. 3D scans of this model were then taken by an Italian company that sourced 200 tons of Carrara marble before digitally carving the 29.3-foot sculpture in Italy. After clearing customs in New York, Lady Kindness was shipped to Ohio where she was installed at the Cadobaz Estate.This one-of-a-kind work is a testament to the enduring nature and boundless power of kindness.“I conceived and designed Lady Kindness during a time of strife and division in our country and the world,” said Naffah.“She offers a rose, a symbol of love, to all, especially the neglected, the abandoned, and the forgotten. Lady Kindness is the most important art project of my life to date. Her figure represents the culmination of my life's work to embody kindness, a lesson introduced to me by my grandmother and then instilled in me by my mother.”Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Naffah moved to New York City to pursue his education in 1976, just one year after the start of the Lebanese Civil War. He graduated from Columbia University in 1978 and earned his M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1982. He completed a three-year residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, followed by a three-year fellowship in gastroenterology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, during which he also earned a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the Johns Hopkins School of Engineering.Naffah has been called a true Renaissance man. He is fluent in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish. In addition to playing the piano, Naffah is an avid music enthusiast, philanthropist, and art collector. His extensive art collection includes commissioned pieces from local artists as well as original works from Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí.Tickets are on sale now at ladykindness/event or available by calling (234) 830-2060. All event proceeds go towards providing temporary financial assistance for medications needed by those 55 and older, with a portion of ticket prices tax deductible. Learn more online at avamarfoundation.For interview and editorial requests with Dr. Naffah or to request a media pass for the event, contact Barbara Steinbeck at 234-830-2070.About Avamar FoundationThe Avamar Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to help the needy elderly in Northeastern Ohio pay for medical prescriptions they otherwise could not afford. The volunteer-run foundation hosts the annual fundraising event, An Evening Under the Stars, to provide this temporary financial assistance and to promote arts in Ohio.###

