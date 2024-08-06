NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Licensing Agreement And Expansion Of Majortm Brands To New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With expansion to New Jersey, Major (TM) has grown its footprint to a total of 11 states.

Nevis Brands Inc (OTCQB:NEVIF)

- Shane FInn, COO, Stash HouseSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ● The Company has secured a licensing agreement with Stash House Distribution to produce and distribute MajorTM in New Jersey● The Company anticipates production and distribution to begin in fall of 2024● With expansion to New Jersey, Major (TM) has grown its market footprint to a total of 11 states.Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI, OTCQB: NEVIF) (“Nevis,”“Nevis Brands” or the“Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has executed a licensing agreement with JBS II LLC, doing business as“Stash House Brands” or“Stash House” – to exclusively produce and distribute Major(TM) in the state of New Jersey.Shane Finn, COO of Stash House, commented: "Having worked with Nevis to launch Major(TM) in Missouri and Mississippi we are looking forward to carrying Major(TM) in yet another state. Major Shots are a key part of our product platform and we believe New Jersey will be highly receptive to the Major beverage.”Stash House has licensed the full lineup of Major(TM) and will lead with the production of Major (TM) shots in Blueberry, Fruit Punch and Blackberry Lemonade. Major is a dose-able 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. Over 5 million bottles of Major(TM) have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.According to MJ Biz Daily, In 2023, adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey totaled more than $673 million. The market in 2024 is expected to be over $1 billion, according to news outlet NJ. Over 100 dispensaries are currently operating in New Jersey.“New Jersey represents the first state for Nevis to be operating on the Eastern Seaboard and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities the state represents,” said John Kueber, Nevis Brands CEO.“The New Jersey market is in a rapid growth phase and we are pleased to again be working together with Stashhouse as our licensee to execute in this market”.New Jersey represents the 11th state for Major (TM) to be licensed for production. Major is currently sold in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, California, Mississippi and Missouri. The Company is still working through the regulatory approval process in Michigan.About Nevis BrandsNevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across 11 states. Led by our flagship brand MajorTM ( ) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.ABOUT STASH HOUSEStash House ( ) manufactures and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of dispensary customers. They've solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Stash House's technology platform enables brand transparency and puts stress-free dispensary ordering at its customers' fingertips. This technology platform, coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales, separates Stash House from the rest of the market. In addition to Missouri, Stash House currently operates in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Montana, and Mississippi, with additional plans for future growth in 2024.CONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations - John Kueber - ... - Tel: 425-380-2151NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding“Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“intends”,“is expected”,“potential”,“suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's Form 2A, available at for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

John Kueber

Nevis Brands Inc.

+1 425-380-2151

email us here